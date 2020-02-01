Hi all, I wanted to upgrade my home server and so recently purchased a Seagate Ironwolf 8TB because it was the cheapest 8TB I could find and hey, it's only a NAS. Unfortunately, it was so noisy I actually thought it was broken and sent it back for a refund. Looking around and doing the research I should have done first time, it seems that a lot of 8TB drives are noisy, often reported to be due to being SMR drives. Unfortunately I've had to retire my server rack due to a house move and so the new server sits in my office, so I do need it be as quiet as possible, at least whilst idling but ideally also under load. I am obviously not an expert on hard drives (or computers generally!), but neither are the redditors that I've been reading comments from, so I thought I'd ask you guys who may actually know what you're talking about! The only considerations are price and noise levels. The data on it will be backed up and served over a gigabit home network. It's going to replace 2x 1.5TB drives so on that basis speed, power consumption and even (really) long term reliability aren't at the top of my list. Server specs in case they're necessary: Debian i3 4150 16GB DDR3 ASRock H81 Corsair Force 3 120GB SSD - / OCZ Vertex 64GB SSD - /swap Marvell 9215 WD Green 2TB x2 WD Green 1.5TB Samsung 1.5TB Thanks, Jack