Hi, brand new to bit-tech and getting ready to do my first ever full build mod. Im doing an industrial/cyberpunk/dystopian theme and Im thinking it might be cool to have the grill of the rad as close to flush to the case wall as possible and cutting it so just the grill(not the frame of the rad) is exposed. The problem is I haven't been able to find ANY pictures of anything similar, which while is cool cause it means my idea might be semi unique, it is also annoying cause I dont have a reference to know if it is actually gonna look cool. So if anyone has any pictures possibly demonstrating this, or at least something close, I would love to see them! thanks.

