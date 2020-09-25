  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Planning Radiator visible from the outside

Discussion in 'Modding' started by Ansamech, 25 Sep 2020 at 10:20.

  1. Ansamech

    Ansamech New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hi, brand new to bit-tech and getting ready to do my first ever full build mod. Im doing an industrial/cyberpunk/dystopian theme and Im thinking it might be cool to have the grill of the rad as close to flush to the case wall as possible and cutting it so just the grill(not the frame of the rad) is exposed. The problem is I haven't been able to find ANY pictures of anything similar, which while is cool cause it means my idea might be semi unique, it is also annoying cause I dont have a reference to know if it is actually gonna look cool. So if anyone has any pictures possibly demonstrating this, or at least something close, I would love to see them! thanks.
     
    Ansamech, 25 Sep 2020 at 10:20
    #1
    LisaScott123 likes this.
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,401
    Likes Received:
    554
    Just remember if the RAD is exposed its really fragile so will get damaged!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 25 Sep 2020 at 10:33
    #2
  3. Ansamech

    Ansamech New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    1
    Yep! definitely taking that into account, but thanks for the reminder:)
     
    Ansamech, 25 Sep 2020 at 10:43
    #3
  4. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,401
    Likes Received:
    554
    Also will it be in intake or an exhaust?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 25 Sep 2020 at 10:47
    #4
  5. Ansamech

    Ansamech New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    1
    its the front of the case, so I think intake, which would unfortunately make it pull not push.
     
    Ansamech, 25 Sep 2020 at 11:08
    #5
  6. enbydee

    enbydee Active Member

    Joined:
    10 Jul 2014
    Posts:
    154
    Likes Received:
    37
    enbydee, 25 Sep 2020 at 11:17
    #6

Share This Page