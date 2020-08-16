Hi all, Yesterday my system wasn't posting so after trying various things, I 'shorted' CLRTC on my Asus motherboard. As per various instructions, this means unplugging the PC and turning it off, holding a screwdriver to both jumper wires to 'short' it for 5-10 seconds, then plugging the PC back in. My question is - does this actually create a short? I mean, the PC is unplugged so no power is flowing (especially when you also remove the CMOS battery for this step)? As I say, a bit of a random question, it's just something that I was thinking since my system did seem to post fine after doing the CLRTC step. Thanks!