Yup, 4GB is no longer the limit: 8GB is here. (If you've got £73.50 burning a hole in your pocket...)Sadly, there's unlikely to be a 16GB: while technically the BCM2711 can address 16GB, it uses some of the space for addressing other stuff, there's no 16GB module on the market, and there's no way to cram two 8GB modules on the board.