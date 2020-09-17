  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Rebellion

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Mod83, 4 Mar 2020.

    Mod83 Member

    Welcome to my latest project, Rebellion! I have changed the name of this from Ortus, just to put some space between the cutting edge and what can be a more than adequate build, there's not going to be a 10900K in here or a 2080Ti, but it will be a great build none the less for the more casual gamer.

    To get any project started, you first need a base. For that, we will be using the Antec P120 Crystal, accompanied by their High Current Gamer 750W 80+ Gold PSU and two sets of Prizm 120 ARGB kits that include both a fan controller and ARGB strips. A massive shout out to Antec for this, really looking forward to this build and I hope it may lead to future work with them. I have an idea I fancy trying on their Torque chassis so fingers crossed this one meets the grade.

    Some hardware is yet to be confirmed but as far as case mods go, we will be trying out a few things I have not seen in a P120 as of yet. This build will be aimed primarily at a modest budget for those wishing to put something similar together. I won't be going too over the top as I have more planned for the P120 once this one is done so I am aiming to keep that side of things pretty clean. Alphacool are once again backing my work but a certain virus is delaying items from arriving as they normally would and I may have a small wait on my hands before everything is here.

    That’s our intro to this one then, there is more to come and we did a quick unboxing video on the Prizm 3-1 pack, it’s only our second video so don’t be too harsh!




    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 17 Sep 2020 at 19:15
    Mod83, 4 Mar 2020
    Jangalit Member

    black and orange? cant wait to see it!
     
    Jangalit, 7 Mar 2020
    Mod83 Member

    Thanks Jangalit, yeah its not the most original colour scheme but I think it will suit this one really well.
     
    Mod83, 8 Mar 2020
    Mod83 Member

    Due to the ongoing worldwide situation, many of our projects have been delayed including this one. Given the circumstances, we have had to change things up a little, going from the original plan to a black and red, Republic of Gamers styled theme.

    To kick things off on the hardware side, we have decided to go with the ASUS Z390-H. This board revitalizes the classic ROG red-and-black colour scheme but adds in the ASUS cyber-text pattern. It looks fantastic and takes us back to the older ROG boards and the styling that the fans love. This isn’t a sponsored part for the build but I love ASUS hardware so it was an easy choice.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The CPU of choice carries on the old school theme, going with the Intel 8086K. A big shout out to Intel for sending this over for us. Essentially an 8700K, 6 cores and 12 threads and topping out at 5GHz, the limited edition chip will serve us well in this build.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Hopefully as things start getting back to some sort of normality over the next few weeks we can move on and get this build going. I still have Mistral to finish but thats waiting on my 3D printer to arrive so that we can print out the new name plate for the PSU shroud.
     
    Last edited: 17 Sep 2020 at 19:19
    Mod83, 15 Jun 2020
    Mod83 Member

    Well its time to finally get some parts in here! Its been a long old wait but its time to get moving, I wont go into details but I have waited since January for something and when it did finally happen, it was all cocked up and so I had to cancel that part of the P120 builds I have coming. Moving on swiftly

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The 8086K and Z390-H are now sitting in their new home, even with just the motherboard in place, it totally transforms the bare P120 and gives us a glimpse of the black and red theme we are going for. Straight away I just know this is going to be a great looking build but there’s a long way to go yet. The P120 looks fantastic and we now just have to fill the rest up.

    [​IMG]
    We all know the P120 defines itself by having a multitude of fans sitting next to the motherboard and that’s what we need to get into place next. This is a bit different though, thanks to my friends at Alphacool we are showing things off a little differently, going with a custom res holder on an Alphacool ST30 360mm Radiator coupled with Antec’s gorgeous Prizm 120mm ARGB fans.

    [​IMG]
    With the fittings and short tubes in place, we could get the Alphacool Coolplex 250mm tube reservoirs in place, but these are no ordinary reservoirs. We have removed the bottom block multiport fittings and replaced them with the single connection top caps. Some small extensions and 90-degree fittings and we are good to go. This meant we had to order 4 of the reservoirs, hopefully Alphacool will start stocking end caps as a separate item soon.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    What will really make this build stand out is the dual reservoirs, backlit by the Antec fans and so I had to come up with a way to mount both to the radiator. Cue Sketch-Up and my 3D printer and voila! A custom made res holder that can be fitted to the fans using the 35mm screws that come with the Alphacool radiator. Complete adjustment is possible so we get the perfect alignment too. I have also included the bottom cut outs so we can then push coolant to the next part of the loop.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Its a great fit and looks bloody awesome in person, I just want to fill these up now with red pastel but that will have to wait until its all done. Now we have the 360 in place its time to get the Alphacool VPP655 and the second, 240mm radiator in, line it all up and secure it all down.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    We have 6 Antec Prizms so having a 360, 240 and then the rear fan is perfect. These will all be controlled by the included Antec controller and I will be adding some of the RGB strips from the pack too.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    So its finally on its way, still a load to do but for today thats some good progress. Im waiting on a GPU to arrive now and then we can get the CPU and GPU blocks fitted and finish the loop, then onto some other little details but for now, stay safe and happy modding!
     
    Mod83, 3 Sep 2020
    Mod83 Member

    Today I am delighted to welcome PowerColor to the Mod 83 list of partners, we will be kicking things off with the PowerColor 5700XT Red Devil for this build with a PowerColor 5600XT build to come further down the line.

    I'm really pleased the hard work is paying off and so awesome to bring another manufacturer to the Mod 83 family.

    Details for both models can be found on the PowerColor website but for today we just want to show off the 5700XT that will be going on a small diet with an Alphacool block before looping up this system!

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Mod83, 14 Sep 2020 at 18:32
    Mod83 Member

    Moving on with the build we can get a few more parts installed today, first in is the Seagate FireCuda 510 1Tb M.2 NVME drive. This should keep our little system nice and speedy and being M.2, doesn’t take up any additional space within the system. The 510s put out sequential read/write up to 3,450 / 3,200 MB/s and 1.8M hours MTBF, up to 3,600 TB TBW.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Now the fun can start on the graphics side of things, we will be using the PowerColor 5700XT Red Devil for this build. Its aimed at 1080 and 1440 so this will give us more than enough grunt to get those frame rates and details running high. With the standard air cooler its a no go thanks to the dual reservoirs but that will soon be sorted out. We dont get a backplate with this block so some Dremmeling will be in order.

    [​IMG]
    Our blocks for the 5700XT and the 5600XT have also landed from our good friends over at Alphacool along with a couple of other surprises, another mug and a leak tester, thanks Alphacool you really are awesome! Time to strip the 5700XT down and put it on a diet. It really is a lovely looking block from Alphacool, no less than you would expect and yes, there is RGB goodness too.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Stripping down the card was a piece of cake, remove the air cooler and then the backplate can be unscrewed and put to one side, we are going to need this quite soon. You can now see just how much larger the card is with an air cooler on the PCB and as it turns out the backplate gives us a great edge to cut down to while still being able to include the backlit Red Devil logo.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    I really need a new Dremel, I’m using an old one I think I go from Woolworths many years ago, its tried to kill me a couple of times now but it has done the job and we have trimmed down the backplate. A quick file and a touch up to the paint of the exposed edge of the plate and we are good to move on.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    And there we have it guys, all blocked up and ready to install. It’s a shame we are not vertically mounting this one, well, not in this build anyway, but its a shame we won’t be able to see much of the block, it really is stunning.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Next update will bring some changes to the layout slightly, Im just waiting on a few extra fittings to arrive as I have decided to change it up and go with a parallell loop. This will be a first for me but I am always up for trying something new with these builds. Hope you like it so far, catch you soon!
     
    Mod83, 19 Sep 2020 at 00:43
