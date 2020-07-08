  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Recommend a shower head

Discussion in 'General' started by silk186, 8 Jul 2020 at 21:39.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,759
    Likes Received:
    116
    Not even remotely a tech question but I've had good luck here. I'm renting a ground floor flat with a combi boiler. It had an Ionic Shower Head full of magic rocks that are supposed to ionise the water and remove chlorine or some BS. Apparently, you are supposed to replace the rocks every 6 months. Anyways, I prefer to save my money to buy radiation blocking stickers for my cellphone. I read Mira is good, so I ordered a Mira Response and I'm disappointed as it doesn't perform as well as the magic rock head that has sprung a leak. I don't care about 256 different settings with RGB. As long as it has one stong setting that isn't bunghole I will be good. Mira also suggests I need to spend as much on a new host to increase pressure by up to 25%, is that Mira BS? Anyways, the Mira is going back. Does anyone have recommendations for something good under £30?

    [​IMG][​IMG]
     
    silk186, 8 Jul 2020 at 21:39
    #1
  2. Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    956
    Likes Received:
    212
    If you like the Ionic Shower Head, can't you just keep using without all the magic rocks? Might even get a flow boost. Or you can try it with other materials, replace the energy balls with coffee grounds.
     
    Dr. Coin, 8 Jul 2020 at 21:45
    #2
  3. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,759
    Likes Received:
    116
    I don't know how old it is, it's unhygienic and it has sprung a leak - the main reason.
     
    silk186, 8 Jul 2020 at 22:19
    #3
  4. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,356
    Likes Received:
    1,454
    Got to admit you got me there. being bit-tech you should really mod the old one to work or do a scratch build... I'll even make a project log exception :dremel:
     
    MLyons, 8 Jul 2020 at 22:37
    #4
Tags:

Share This Page