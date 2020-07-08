Not even remotely a tech question but I've had good luck here. I'm renting a ground floor flat with a combi boiler. It had an Ionic Shower Head full of magic rocks that are supposed to ionise the water and remove chlorine or some BS. Apparently, you are supposed to replace the rocks every 6 months. Anyways, I prefer to save my money to buy radiation blocking stickers for my cellphone. I read Mira is good, so I ordered a Mira Response and I'm disappointed as it doesn't perform as well as the magic rock head that has sprung a leak. I don't care about 256 different settings with RGB. As long as it has one stong setting that isn't bunghole I will be good. Mira also suggests I need to spend as much on a new host to increase pressure by up to 25%, is that Mira BS? Anyways, the Mira is going back. Does anyone have recommendations for something good under £30?