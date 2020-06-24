Recently my Logitech G502 I think it was failed me, the mouse wheel click stopped working and the cable felt abit meh near the connection to the mouse. I bought a Corsair M65 but I have noticed in some games the left click does not always register and then at times it registers a click without actually clicking it and it will also register that I am holding the button down whilst my finger is not on the button, it has got me killed a few times in PUBG I thought it maybe the USB Hub it's plugged in to and tried it on the pc itself both on front and rear ports and it was the same. I have decided to go for a wireless mouse this time and it must have the following: 1: Bluetooth and Wireless because, I will connect it via Wireless to my gaming pc and Bluetooth to my work PC, won't be connected to both at the same time but needs to be easy to switch between modes. 2: At least 3000dpi, usually I game at 2500-2750 but if needed I sometimes jump up to 3000. 3: At least 6 buttons, 3 on the left side, left and right plus wheel click. If there are more on top and only the normal 2 on the side that is fine but ideally 3 or 4 on the left side would be great. 4: Side buttons need to be programmable so I can set one to be the "Minus -" key which I use for muting all audio in PUBG, currently have the sniper button on the M65 changed to this in the corsair software. 5: Around the same size and weight as the Corsair M65 or heavier, I don't like light mice they need to be heavy, best mouse I have ever owned for weight was a old Coolermaster one. 6: Rechargeable by cord not a MAT as I don't use a MAT. 7: Not ASUS! (Big no no I don't want cheap low quality tat) Ideally under £200 but could stretch to £250 if needed and can comprimise on the buttons, size and weight but not on 1, 2, 4 and 6. Hit me with some options if possible or tell me I am stupid and need to be more realistic