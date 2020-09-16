  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    [​IMG]

    Hello friends,

    Guided by the need for the ultimate workstation machine, I throw myself into a project that consists of a complete change of the interior and a bit of the exterior of the CM Cosmos 25th edition case.

    As you can see in the renders below, I plan to insert a large EKWB 540 radiator and provide airflow through the air tunnel with 4x120mm fans. This project also includes a complete EKWB LC system for which I will specially customize the custom distro/reservoire.

    Hardware:

    ASUS ROG Strix Z490 A-Gaming
    Intel i9 10900
    Adata XPG SPECTRIX D50 DDR4-3600Mhz RGB 4x8Gb
    Adata XGP SPECTRIX S40G RGB M.2 1Tb
    Cooler Master V1000 Platinum
    Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo White Edition
    EKWB all water cooling parts and components

    I know this case has been redesigned many times but I will do my best to make something different!

    Thanks for following!

    BR neSSa :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
