I have a TP-Link Archer VR2800 router which has been working perfectly for 3 years up until now. For the past few days whenever a device attempts to connect to the 2GHz Wi-Fi it fails because it cannot get an IP address. However, the 5GHz Wi-Fi has been fine. The 2GHz has 7 devices connected whilst the 5GHz only has 2. There is a separate router downstairs for a business line but I've not had issue with the two. We live in an end of terrace property so Wi-Fi/signal saturation should be less. The router has the latest firmware: Firmware Link Attempted fixes 1) Rebooting the router. This works temporarily but then the issue re-occurs and it's happening more frequently (it used to be once a day now it's every few hours). 2) Factory reset Any idea what might be causing it? Is it the DHCP server not re-issuing licenses/IP addresses to each device? Any help would be appreciated, cheers!