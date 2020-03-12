  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Router's 2GHz Wi-Fi routinely failing

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Retro~Burn, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:25.

  1. Retro~Burn

    Retro~Burn Electronically Debauched Fiend

    Joined:
    11 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    148
    Likes Received:
    1
    I have a TP-Link Archer VR2800 router which has been working perfectly for 3 years up until now. For the past few days whenever a device attempts to connect to the 2GHz Wi-Fi it fails because it cannot get an IP address. However, the 5GHz Wi-Fi has been fine. The 2GHz has 7 devices connected whilst the 5GHz only has 2.

    There is a separate router downstairs for a business line but I've not had issue with the two. We live in an end of terrace property so Wi-Fi/signal saturation should be less.

    The router has the latest firmware:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Firmware Link

    Attempted fixes
    1) Rebooting the router. This works temporarily but then the issue re-occurs and it's happening more frequently (it used to be once a day now it's every few hours).
    2) Factory reset

    Any idea what might be causing it? Is it the DHCP server not re-issuing licenses/IP addresses to each device?

    Any help would be appreciated, cheers!
     
    Last edited: 12 Mar 2020 at 17:15
    Retro~Burn, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:25
    #1
  2. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,313
    Likes Received:
    138
    Change the 2.4Ghz channel, I had problems at home with my heating going out (wireless Hive controller) and the smart meter loosing connection and crashing plus other connection issues ever since installing Sky broadband, tried a new router, did not fix it, changed wifi channel from 1 to 6 all problems went away.
     
    sandys, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:43
    #2
    Retro~Burn likes this.
  3. Retro~Burn

    Retro~Burn Electronically Debauched Fiend

    Joined:
    11 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    148
    Likes Received:
    1
    Both the 2GHz and 5GHz channels are set to automatic but this hasn't been an issue before. I'll try this and see what happens. Cheers!
     
    Retro~Burn, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:46
    #3
  4. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,345
    Likes Received:
    732
    Fingers66, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:49
    #4
    Retro~Burn likes this.
  5. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,313
    Likes Received:
    138
    Yup same for me, I don't normally fix channels but scouring the net suggested many were having problems with Hive and connectivity and changing channel sorted it, can't say why, but it worked for me, some some sort of co-existance issue, hope it is similarly simple for you.
     
    sandys, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:49
    #5
    Retro~Burn likes this.
  6. Retro~Burn

    Retro~Burn Electronically Debauched Fiend

    Joined:
    11 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    148
    Likes Received:
    1
    Thanks very much guys. I did wonder before posting whether it was channel selection but discounted this as when testing it would say it cannot obtain IP, which you'd associate with DHCP or something. I've set the channel to 4 and will let you know how it goes. Thanks @Fingers66 for the app suggestion.
     
    Last edited: 12 Mar 2020 at 17:23
    Retro~Burn, 12 Mar 2020 at 17:08
    #6
Tags:

Share This Page