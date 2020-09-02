Hey all, I've been out of the PC building game for a few years as I've not had the budget for an upgrade. I've been fortunate enoughbenough able to build myself a new PC recently. This has got me back into overclocking and I've been wondering a few things since there is a lot of conflicting information being banded around about Ryzen processors, TSMC's 7nm process, voltages and overclocking. I'm hoping someone can set a few things straight in my mind. I tried my hand at overclocking my new R5 3600 and have been blown away by what can be achieved on both air (Wraith Prism) and AIO (H100i). On both I've managed a stable all core overclock of 4.4GHz at 1.3v. The air cooled one is not stable any higher. I'd start to worry about cooling too if I got more out of it. The air cooled one peaks out at about 67C fully loaded on Cinebench R20 loops. The AIO cooled one is also stable with an all core overclock of 4.5GHz at 1.4v. It runs at a similar, 67C, temperature to the lower voltage/speed air cooled CPU. 4.6GHz was not stable at 1.4v and I wasn't going to push my luck or the voltage. I'm reading a lot that going over 1.325v on an all core overclock is not good for the longevity of the chips. I know that on default settings with PBO both my samples only boost to 4.1GHz across all cores at 1.375v. With this in mind I'm extremely pleased with 4.4GHz at 1.3v for both builds. Cool'n'quiet still works on both with individual cores running anywhere from 500MHz to 4.4GHz and sleep states happily in everyday use. The voltage adjusts down automatically as required by the CPU but, seemingly, tops out at the BIOS set 1.3v. Leaving the voltage on 'auto' it was going well over 1.4v and the chips were heating up to 85C+ (definitely not safe or happy). Is 4.4GHz 1.3v a safe long term OC? Is 4.5GHz 1.4v a safe long term OC? Anything else of which I should be aware? Overclocking done in the BIOS on MSI B450I motherboards. Thanks in advance. PS. Monitoring was done with either Ryzen Master or HWInfo running individually during testing. PPS. Infinity Fabric on both is happily at 1800MHz with 3200MHz RAM cheerfully overclocked to 3600MHz (with looser timings but better latencies than at 3200).