here is my Vector RS buildShadow Black !Intel I9 9980 Extreme @5GHz allcore direct DIE cooledASROCK X299 TAICHI CLX Mainboard32GB Teamgroup T-Force Xcalibur 3600MHz QuadchannelXFX THICC III 5700XTFractal Design Vector RS BlackoutFractal Design ION+ 850 W PSUCablemod full sleeved PSU setCablemod PCIE riser (which is awesome !)EK WB sTR4 Velocity (yes its a TR4 cooler ^^) converted to a X299 Intel cooler with custom brackets and a bit editing to the bottomplate. You can switch it back to a TR4 ones without any trouble! Cooling performance is perfect!EK WB FLT 240 Reservoir pump combo mounted to the front radiator2x360 EK WB Coolstream 360 RadiatorsEK WB Torque Fittings 16mmEK WB Vardar EVO A-RGB Fans16mm Acryl Hardtubesall is controlled by a EK WB Connect Watercoolingcontroller which works great with the early EK Software !The Name Shadow Black is the same like the foil from 3MYou can exchange the GPU without draining the loop ! That makes this system super flexible !All parts are wrapped with the 3M foil !​