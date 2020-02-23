  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Shadow Black a Fractal Vector RS Custom Build

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by CustomRigs, 23 Feb 2020 at 13:02.

    here is my Vector RS build :) Shadow Black !



    Intel I9 9980 Extreme @5GHz allcore direct DIE cooled
    ASROCK X299 TAICHI CLX Mainboard
    32GB Teamgroup T-Force Xcalibur 3600MHz Quadchannel
    XFX THICC III 5700XT
    Fractal Design Vector RS Blackout
    Fractal Design ION+ 850 W PSU
    Cablemod full sleeved PSU set
    Cablemod PCIE riser (which is awesome !)

    EK WB sTR4 Velocity (yes its a TR4 cooler ^^) converted to a X299 Intel cooler with custom brackets and a bit editing to the bottomplate. You can switch it back to a TR4 ones without any trouble! Cooling performance is perfect!
    EK WB FLT 240 Reservoir pump combo mounted to the front radiator
    2x360 EK WB Coolstream 360 Radiators
    EK WB Torque Fittings 16mm
    EK WB Vardar EVO A-RGB Fans
    16mm Acryl Hardtubes

    all is controlled by a EK WB Connect Watercoolingcontroller which works great with the early EK Software !

    The Name Shadow Black is the same like the foil from 3M [​IMG];)
    You can exchange the GPU without draining the loop ! That makes this system super flexible !

    All parts are wrapped with the 3M foil !​



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
