edit: Should this be in Hardware?? I've had Virgin Media 100mb internet for about a year and have been using their flakey Super Hub 3. Recently the wifi has become unusable and I've purchased a number of extra devices so I'm thinking I should get a new router and kick the SH3 into modem only mode. I'd like to do this right, so while I'm doing this I'm also going to have a play with setting up a pi-hole (Raspberry Pi is currently sat in the sorting office) and maybe hard wire in a few devices for a better connection. Currently I have the following: Wired devices: Windows 10 desktop, Ubuntu server, Apple Time Capsule, Synology DS211 (on its way) Wireless: Samsung TV, Xbox One, iPhone, iPad, Macbook Pro, HP Laser and OfficeJet printers, Pure Radio and whatever the kids bring when they sleep over (iPhones of which one is 11, iPad, PS4). My thoughts are to get something which will enable me to wire in the TV and Xbox, which including the pi-hole and the wired devices would mean I need at least 7ports. Everything important is capable of gigabit connections over ethernet and the runs of possibly cat6a or cat7 would be around 10m long Should I go all out and get something wifi6 (ax) to future proof? Should I go with a switch, DHCP via pi-hole and seperate access point(s) to try and provide better house coverage (ground floor UK terraced flat with the standard kitchen / bathroom extension off the back)? I'm leaning towards getting one of these, rrp is around £260+ - https://www.tp-link.com/uk/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-ax6000/ Cheers for any help.