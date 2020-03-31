  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – Complete Smoking-pipe Display Case ITX Build

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Patrick Williams, 31 Mar 2020 at 17:01.

    Hi everyone!
    This is my first project on bit-tech - completed this month:
    (I have some older projects I'll post soon, but this was my most recent)
    IMG_4097_01.jpg

    And here's how it came to be...

    I was working in Bristol and had some time to kill, so I went shopping. Browsing through a charity shop, I happened upon an old wooden display case with a glass front... no idea what it was!

    Now, my family is quite used to my penchant for boxes/cases/practically anything that can be molded into a new life as a PC! But this little box was - for once - a welcome addition to the house! It is tiny - and a pretty cute little antique!

    At about 20x25x15cm, it was a close call fitting even a mini ITX board, but I was determined to shoehorn in as much power as possible!

    Read on to see how it came together...
     
    Patrick Williams, 31 Mar 2020 at 17:01
    #1
    kim and Arboreal like this.
    Welcome to Bit-Tech Patrick!

    That's a great looking old/new look, and ITX (SFF junkie here), so I'm in...pulls up a chair to await further details
     
    Arboreal, 31 Mar 2020 at 17:27
    #2

