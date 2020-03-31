Hi everyone! This is my first project on bit-tech - completed this month: (I have some older projects I'll post soon, but this was my most recent) And here's how it came to be... I was working in Bristol and had some time to kill, so I went shopping. Browsing through a charity shop, I happened upon an old wooden display case with a glass front... no idea what it was! Now, my family is quite used to my penchant for boxes/cases/practically anything that can be molded into a new life as a PC! But this little box was - for once - a welcome addition to the house! It is tiny - and a pretty cute little antique! At about 20x25x15cm, it was a close call fitting even a mini ITX board, but I was determined to shoehorn in as much power as possible! Read on to see how it came together...