SOLVED see edit at the end. I currently have 5 Windows 10 systems all of which are setup with a local account. My main system which I've been updating for the last few days is the one in my sig and is the oldest system I have. The others are a 3-4 year old laptop and 3 NUCs of various ages with a Series 2, Series 6 and Series 8. I was checking that my main system had activated correctly from Windows 10 Professional and was surprised to find that not only had it been activated with an Enterprise licence but that this particular licence product key was proper to the Series 6 NUC bought from here last year. Because all the PCs are setup with a local account rather than a Microsoft Account and (in theory) are only tied together by being on the same network how in the hell has a product key from a totally different system purchased by someone else become associated with my older system? What is worse in expectation of Microsoft eventually cancelling this licence (because I'm assuming that even though accidental, my use in these circumstances is illegal) I am unable to change the product key to the one it's supposed to have. I've tried different methods of activating including deactivating the Enterprise Licence and activating with the Pro key, all of them say it's activated and all of them retain this Enterprise licence key. Any idea what's going on and any thoughts on how to assign the correct product key to this system? EDIT: SOLVED. I'm an idiot. I didn't think to google the product key VK7JG-NPHTM-C97JM-9MPGT-3V66T which apparently is a generic key that MS uses for digital activation's.