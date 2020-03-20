I'm after some help from you knowledgeable folks on RGB, specifically a small set-up to utilise the corsair eco-system I have a Apongee drive II and its got a small face plate that I can add a LED, logo panel and small piece of plastic to give a back lit effect to the logo panel on the heatsink. I would like to utilise a CORSAIR Lighting Node PRO (BT modding prize from last year) to drive some RGB on this instead (its also going to drive the RGB on my GPU). I guess the easiest option would be to take a single RGB LED and use a white piece of perspex to replace the one the green one pictured. Alternatively I could use a number of led, something like this picture, then put a small piece of white perspex over the top to diffuse the colour. Does anyone know what I should be looking for? What the proprietary corsair connector is. I think from some reading that the voltage of the RGB LED is 5v. Also other suggestions welcome.