Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Goatee, 20 Mar 2020

  1. Goatee

    Goatee

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2015
    Posts:
    1,368
    Likes Received:
    360
    I'm after some help from you knowledgeable folks on RGB, specifically a small set-up to utilise the corsair eco-system I have a Apongee drive II and its got a small face plate that I can add a LED, logo panel and small piece of plastic to give a back lit effect to the logo panel on the heatsink.

    I would like to utilise a CORSAIR Lighting Node PRO (BT modding prize from last year) to drive some RGB on this instead (its also going to drive the RGB on my GPU).

    [​IMG]

    I guess the easiest option would be to take a single RGB LED and use a white piece of perspex to replace the one the green one pictured.

    Alternatively I could use a number of led, something like this picture, then put a small piece of white perspex over the top to diffuse the colour.

    [​IMG]

    Does anyone know what I should be looking for? What the proprietary corsair connector is. I think from some reading that the voltage of the RGB LED is 5v.

    Also other suggestions welcome.
     
    20 Mar 2020
