Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 7 Oct 2020 at 11:02.
Read more
pfff, Crysis 3 wasn't impressive. You don't hear people say "will it run Crysis 3?"
IIRC original Crysis is 4-5GB for an install. Its VRAM usage is only a few GB. I'm going to try running "will it run Crysis" Crysis on my 11GB 2080 Ti
I actually have a 15GB RAMdisk on my system memory, I've ran small VR games from there to test it out before committing onto my SSD. I did the same with 7GB RAMDisk back in 2012 when I had 16GB and 8GB was more than plenty for gaming.
No one ever got fired from buying too much RAM
Separate names with a comma.