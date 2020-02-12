  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Equipment Sony A7 - Which one? £1k budget inc lens/es

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by Shadow_101, 12 Feb 2020 at 15:15.

    Hi,

    At least a couple of years since I’ve posted, but wanted to get thoughts on the above.

    I had originally planned to pick up a 5D Mk2 (~£400) and buy some L glass with the rest of the budget (£600). However, the reason I’m looking to refresh my cameras is to take more photos of the family and from reading around the Sony A7's are moving many traditional DSLR users to the smaller form factor and convenience.

    I'm finding the A7 line up a bit of confusing mess of numbers, and I’m less experienced with lenses.

    So my questions:
    * For the budget, what’s the best in the A7 line up? any personal views on the A7s coming from Canon cameras.
    * Any recommendations on a good, multipurpose lens for the A7?

    Current Cameras
    Canon 550d + 50mm + Sigma 80-200mm
    Panasonic Lumix LX7

    edit: should add - Dont mind second hand, and not looking for extra features like 4k/WiFi etc.
     
