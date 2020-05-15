  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Spirit of Motion - Scratch Build

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by MaximumBubbleMods, 15 May 2020 at 22:05.

  MaximumBubbleMods

    MaximumBubbleMods

    Joined:
    22 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    5
    I'm new to modding forums and new to scratch building so hello fellow enthusiasts!

    This build is for my father. He loves early automotive design and I was inspired when I saw a 1938 Spirit of Motion made by the late Graham-Paige company. The design and shape of this build is heavily inspired by the "sharknose" grill the Spirit of Motion has.

    Because of complexity and the number of parts I wanted to model the case first. Modeling also is helping me keep sense of the scale. I want this to be as small as possible as it will probably be displayed on a desk top and we all like space! I will also need the drawings/schematics for cutting metal parts out.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    I wanted it leaning forward but unlike the original car I also wanted it widening as it goes up in height to give the sense of moving onward and upward! Very "Spirit of Motion" of me I know.

    [​IMG][​IMG]

    Next was the grill design itself and the "panels" (do i still call them panels? :oldconfused:). I chose a color scheme at this point with: candy apple (red), silver, and black.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Started stuffing generic standard size components in and creating the needed mounts and fixtures for parts. Because this is a car grill it only seemed natural to put a 280mm radiator right in front where it belongs.

    The big kicker for this case will be how you access your components. This choice is also why the motherboard is inverted and mirrored and the GPU will be vertical mount. To keep the I/O below the hinge point.

    [​IMG]

    Next up is creating the 2D drawing files for waterjet cutting the raw aluminum grill pieces, lasercutting and bending of the sheetmetal for the rear I/O, aluminum frame, rad mounts, mobo mount, ect ect. Update coming real soon!
     
    MaximumBubbleMods, 15 May 2020 at 22:05
    censored_Prometheus_ and Jean R built like this.
  Canardwc

    Canardwc

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    404
    Likes Received:
    56
    Hi, welcome here, it can be fantastic design ;)
     
    Canardwc, 16 May 2020 at 08:25
  TempeMod

    TempeMod

    Joined:
    1 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    23
    Likes Received:
    7
    Nice render! It’s something different, looks good :)
     
    TempeMod, 16 May 2020 at 08:50
  MaximumBubbleMods

    MaximumBubbleMods

    Joined:
    22 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    5
    Thanks! I expected some skepticism perhaps :hehe:

    The 3D and 2D models of the one sheetmetal piece I am having made are sent and the part is in the que. The twenty three unique files for the grill pieces are being cut via waterjet and I'll have those soon.

    I traded some work for time in a machine shop so this update is covering a couple days I was able to spend working on the first aluminum parts.

    [​IMG]

    The first day was focused on making the large side panels from 12 x 12 x 1/2 inch 6061 aluminum I got off ebay. Because each panel has many threaded holes in different locations on the inside, I started by drilling and tapping all those. I then flip the side panels over and use those threaded holes as my alignment and way of mounting the side panels to a fixture plate so I could cut the final outside shape and the roundover. So below you can see my finished right side panel being held down by the threaded holes that will eventually be where my motherboard is mounted!

    [​IMG][​IMG]

    Day two I needed to machine the two 1 x 1/2" bars that connect the two plates together. Because the case widens as it goes up the ends were cut at a 92 degree angle on each end. Once made the main body could be welded. I made it beefy and welded this main body because the entire grill (hood?) will hinge off the rear of this. It needs to be a little heavy and to be stiff.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Last thing I did was to machine a few more pieces that will be needed. I cut the profiles of these all with the CNC and then using a manual mill I drilled and threaded the holes on the perpendicular plane. These pieces are two lower radiator mounts, the air spring mount, and the grill backplate.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    I don't know how much detail (photos) you want with the machining so let me know if you would like to see more or less detail in future posts as there will be more still to do!
     
    MaximumBubbleMods, 18 May 2020 at 04:08
    Goatee and Sam__ like this.
  Sam__

    Sam__

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2012
    Posts:
    359
    Likes Received:
    56
    More detail!!
     
    Sam__, 18 May 2020 at 23:05
