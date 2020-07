Considering SSD's are meant to move data all around the drive, can I split SSD into partitions?

If I partition a single large (eg 2TB) NVMe SSD into 3 partitions: one for OS (200GB), one for saved games (300GB symbolic link of ProgramData and Users folder) and rest as game install partition. Would the first 2 drive receiving constant small write wear out that 1/4 part of the SSD?

