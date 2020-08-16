OK so my buddy sent me an SSD. His cousin works for a large company who make SSDs and memory etc. Like, a very large company. Any way my buddy couldn't get it to do anything so sent it across the pond to me. I *think* the firmware is corrupt, as in BIOS it is reporting as ???????????????????????. No joke, that is exactly what it says. I can't get it to detect in Windows, nor any partition software I've tried so far. The sad part is it's 800gb. Is there any way to flash on the firmware manually without it seeing the drive? or is it bin fodder?