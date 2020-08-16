It would help to have the actual make and model.

Normally, if the firmware is so poked it isn't talking to the BIOS properly then it normally needs to be flashed offline, which is not for the faint of heart. Short version: take the fancy user-facing OS-based updater, extract the actual firmware image, flash firmware directly. If you're lucky, the controller supports in-system programming (oh, but none of this will be documented anywhere, unless you sign an NDA with the IC developer), if you're unlucky this means desoldering the chip and using a dedicated programmer AKA burner/PROM writer/etc (guess what, voltages and interface rates also undocumented. And doing it wrong will almost certainly kill the chip too).

If you're very lucky, the controller has both a fail-safe bootloader that enables reflashing for recovery, AND the manufacturer provides a self-booting image that performs that flashing. Though if you ask the company for it it's more likely they'll tell you to a) send the drive in under warranty or b) go suck a lemon.

