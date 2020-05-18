  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Steam introduces Play Next feature

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 18 May 2020 at 15:00.

    bit-tech, 18 May 2020 at 15:00
    [/QUOTE]The feature uses machine learning to analyse what you've played in the past and figure out exactly what you might want to pay next. [/QUOTE]


    Was that a deliberate error?
     
    Last edited: 18 May 2020 at 15:47
    blackerthanblack, 18 May 2020 at 15:42
    Not just what you've played in the past, this is taking advantage of the vast amount of data Valve has gathered on global usage habits: game installed (not just through steam), play times, play sequencing, actions within games (both through Steam API usage and through logging on 'trophies' and the like), active/engagement times, store visits and sales/non-sales, anything within the 'steam community' (forums, use of the built-in game capture service, etc), any online matchmaking and comms through the Steam API, the same cross-site browser tracking everyone else also does (cookies, web-bugs, etc), and so on.
     
    edzieba, 18 May 2020 at 15:49
