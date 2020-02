Greetings guys!After a break for "work in progress at Twister Mod" we start again with a nice view of the main components of our mod. The photo is missing the ROG Strix 2080Ti but the heart of our version of the Antec Striker is already clearly visible and you can get an idea of the finished work.After applying the layer of wood and the necessary laser engravings, we move on to using the second new material: carbon.Considering the need to not distort the geometry of the case, we turned to the details to make this small case more particular than it already is.We have in fact opted for real carbon tubes which will "cover" the pre-existing frame structure, thus creating a stark contrast to the tubes which, instead, will be applied in the custom loop.That said, we proceed with the installation of the small but bad ROG Strix Z390i with its PCI riser cable and the first part of the custom loop.Stay tuned!​