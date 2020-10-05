Now that it is no longer warm enough to leave the windows open and dry my clothes on the line I am faced with the prospect of humidity and mould. I've found some good sprays but I would like to avoid mould growing in the first place if possible. My wife asked me to through some silica gel dehumidifier packs under the bed and in the cupboards but I'm wondering if I would be better off buying a second electric dehumidifier for the master bedroom. Ground floor two-bedroom London flat, 2 adults 1 child, no tumble dryer. The kid's bedroom has issues, according to the owner's son, he installed a vent in the wall when it was his bedroom but it has been covered and painted over from the inside for some unknown reason. Instead, it came with a floor standing Delonghi Dehumidifier. This thing can fill its tank in a day. The problem isn't as bad in the bedroom but the bay windows collect a lot of condensation and grown mould. I don't want to waste money or floor space. Should I be looking at an electric dehumidifier? Should I get one that does 250-500ml a day or do I need to get one of the big ones rated for 10-20L? The smaller option is around £35 and the bigger option ranging from £170-250.