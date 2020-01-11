May i pick the collective Bit-Tech brain on those little chips that report/control voltage, fan speeds, temperatures, etc on motherboards. Having recently made the change to Linux it seems the support for these chips can be sketchy, something i wish i knew before choosing a motherboard, and combined with the reluctance of companies (I'm looking at you ITE) to release any specs it makes knowing if what's being reported is accurate and/or can be controlled. So does anyone know how closely related these chips are? For instance if the specs for the IT8688 aren't available would the closest model number to that probably be similar, the same, dangerous to use, or whatever. Would an IT8688 be little more than a relabeled IT8686 being that they're only 2 model numbers apart, do manufactures of these things make major changes or do they do something akin to relabel chips base on who they're sold to.