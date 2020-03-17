THE ALI-EN QUEEN

no one can hear me scream in my workshop!

​





As soon as the head is more or less ready, then I will decide whether its gonna be a casemod or scratch build. Most probably a casemod. we will see.

More to come. May the fear begin....



I actually bought a new tool for this one. the proxxon hot wire foam cutter. it works great. am starting the head by cutting out the main form of hard foam boards. they will then be carved to shape. the shape looks a bit wide now, but it will be curved down sideways.



a whole lot of work is yet to come..

