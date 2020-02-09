Promised myself years ago I'd do one system where I put my all in to it. Since I'm familiar w/ 3d printers I'll be going that route for all manufacturing. Started modeling the system over a year ago. Was originally going to go w/ water cooling. However earlier this year I decided I don't want to water cool any more. I have been working on this for a few months already but since I'm super slow I let stuff build up before starting the log. Pic of the model before I decided on air. And then the renders I finished a short while ago. All the pieces are broken down in to sizes that my modded Prusa MK3S can print. The sleeving I'll be using. MDPC-X Perfect Pink and Riviera Blue. Both are the XTC small. I'm not sure I like it as much. But I'll wait till I actually try it on sleeving. Both are UV reactive and I'll be using a lot of UV LED in this system. New motherboard. Asus Prime X570-Pro. Cheapest board I could find w/ 3 PCIe x8/x16 slots. And the heart of the new system. I'm already using the CPU + mobo. Most of the parts are printed. A few parts are missing as I needed to reprint them. Blue is ABS. The translucent / natural is PLA. The feet are PETG, as its significantly stronger. The motherboard tray. Printed in PLA. The combs I tossed as they need too much post processing. So I'll reprint them from ABS or PETG. Yes! A perfect fit. Sleeved the USB C internal cable as well as the power button. One side of power button unfinished as I don't know its exact length yet. USB cable isn't perfect, but stretching the heatshrink to get it over the connector was a real pain. UV LEDs showed up. Better than I expected. Very little visible light thrown. Its mostly just the reflection off the parts. Threw in some UV orange printer parts to see their affect.