



Hi guys and welcome to what was originally called the INQUISITION 1231 AD Project.

New name now: Yet another historic theme I always wanted to rip apart.Hi guys and welcome to what was originally called the INQUISITION 1231 AD Project.New name now:

THE IRON MAIDEN

This gives me more freedom to explore all of europes Iron Maiden darkness instead of just the spanish.



The QUASAR was really an exception because it was commissioned on order. But now once again and I can proudly say as usual, this will be a fully handmade (no automated tools) build.

Only hand guided tools and electric tools will be used.



I am delving deeply into a very mysterious and this time horrible but still fascinating theme this time. Nope its got nothing to do with gaming or pop culture. This time I am bringing the Spanish Inquistion before the Modding Tribunal and am going to show them up for what they were. Evil.

Of course the challenge as always is how to do exactly that with modern sterile state of the art hardware. Well.... I have a few ideas about how it sgoning to work out.



It will be based upon the COSMOS C700M.