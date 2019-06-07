Yet another historic theme I always wanted to rip apart. Hi guys and welcome to what was originally called the INQUISITION 1231 AD Project. New name now: THE IRON MAIDEN This gives me more freedom to explore all of europes Iron Maiden darkness instead of just the spanish. The QUASAR was really an exception because it was commissioned on order. But now once again and I can proudly say as usual, this will be a fully handmade (no automated tools) build. Only hand guided tools and electric tools will be used. I am delving deeply into a very mysterious and this time horrible but still fascinating theme this time. Nope its got nothing to do with gaming or pop culture. This time I am bringing the Spanish Inquistion before the Modding Tribunal and am going to show them up for what they were. Evil. Of course the challenge as always is how to do exactly that with modern sterile state of the art hardware. Well.... I have a few ideas about how it sgoning to work out. It will be based upon the COSMOS C700M. I love organic themes from the past times, figures or events gone by. And once again this will be a learning process to make all the elements I find throughout the history I must research, of the Inquisition and adapt them to the case and the theme with new state of the art hardware. After Spartacus, Samurai, Pirates, Vikings and what not, I thought its time to find another historic theme full of legend, mystery, evil doing and myth all welded together in a very sinsiter segment of history, that is unfortunately based on truth. You would have thought we had learnt our lesson, but the world seems so unsafe nowadays and I cant help but think that we dont learn from our mistakes, We just go and make new ones. Its gonna be hard as usual, but I wouldnt do it if it was easy, so stay tuned. More to come as soon as I recieve the first batch of hardware.