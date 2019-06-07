  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete THE IRON MAIDEN, COMPLETED!!

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by abbas-it, 7 Jun 2019.

  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    Yet another historic theme I always wanted to rip apart. :)

    Hi guys and welcome to what was originally called the INQUISITION 1231 AD Project.
    New name now:     THE IRON MAIDEN
    This gives me more freedom to explore all of europes Iron Maiden darkness instead of just the spanish.

    The QUASAR was really an exception because it was commissioned on order. But now once again and I can proudly say as usual, this will be a fully handmade (no automated tools) build.
    Only hand guided tools and electric tools will be used.

    I am delving deeply into a very mysterious and this time horrible but still fascinating theme this time. Nope its got nothing to do with gaming or pop culture. This time I am bringing the Spanish Inquistion before the Modding Tribunal and am going to show them up for what they were. Evil.
    Of course the challenge as always is how to do exactly that with modern sterile state of the art hardware. Well.... I have a few ideas about how it sgoning to work out.

    It will be based upon the COSMOS C700M.

    I love organic themes from the past times, figures or events gone by. And once again this will be a learning process to make all the elements I find throughout the history I must research, of the Inquisition and adapt them to the case and the theme with new state of the art hardware.

    After Spartacus, Samurai, Pirates, Vikings and what not, I thought its time to find another historic theme full of legend, mystery, evil doing and myth all welded together in a very sinsiter segment of history, that is unfortunately based on truth. You would have thought we had learnt our lesson, but the world seems so unsafe nowadays and I cant help but think that we dont learn from our mistakes, We just go and make new ones.

    Its gonna be hard as usual, but I wouldnt do it if it was easy, so stay tuned. More to come as soon as I recieve the first batch of hardware.
    Ali Abbas CROSSED squared.jpg image (2).png de3ceb02a765ab6d11cbabb2e37ad314.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 7 Jun 2019
    neSSa likes this.
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,639
    Likes Received:
    764
    Are those last two pics the actual before and after? I wouldn't put it past you. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 8 Jun 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    :) no mate, am just starting it now. you know how i work, you will see every step.
    this one is gonna be interesting, have alot of bad ass inqustiff that will find function here. it amazing how creative they were back in that day with mechanics to torture eachother. :)
    I hear the protests now and the voices crying out, how and why i picked such a topic.
    well its too easy to pick a game or some pop theme, i like those too, but i really like historical themes with twists..
    the case will change,,,,,,,,,a wee bit only :) of course
     
    abbas-it, 9 Jun 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    sorry guys, am still waiting for the case to come. should be here in the next few days. :)
     
    abbas-it, 17 Jun 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    Hi guys, finally, the case and psu has arrived and now I can get down to it.
    Inquisition, am coming right at ya... DSCN1282.JPG DSCN1284.JPG DSCN1285.JPG DSCN1287.JPG DSCN1288.JPG DSCN1289.JPG DSCN1290.JPG DSCN1291.JPG DSCN1293.JPG DSCN1294.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 21 Jun 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,639
    Likes Received:
    764
    Little did poor cm case know what was about to happen...
     
    Cheapskate, 21 Jun 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    yeah i actually just need the screws, the rest wont be visible :)
     
    abbas-it, 21 Jun 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    first rough sketches

    DSCN1296.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 22 Jun 2019
  Landux

    Landux

    Joined:
    21 Jun 2019
    Posts:
    52
    Likes Received:
    5
    Can't wait to see the final result!
    It's going to be a massive rig!
     
    Landux, 26 Jun 2019
  Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    775
    Likes Received:
    119
    Too true its about to be come a torture rack. :naughty:
    I also a expects several Monty Python references throughout this build.
     
    Dr. Coin, 26 Jun 2019
    Vault-Tec and Arboreal like this.
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    at Dr. Coin, of course you do, then here we go then :)
     
    abbas-it, 28 Jun 2019
    Vault-Tec likes this.
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    and now its time to actually start some cuts and the base.
    the base upon which this case will stand will excel this case to anotehr 14cm. so all together this one will be about 86cm high and at least 70cm wide.
    god alon DSCN1303.JPG DSCN1305.JPG DSCN1306.JPG DSCN1308.JPG DSCN1310.JPG DSCN1311.JPG DSCN1312.JPG DSCN1313.JPG e knows what its gonna weigh :)

    the beer bottles are going to make the pillars in each corner. was quite a choire cuttinr them to size
     

    abbas-it, 28 Jun 2019
    arduum likes this.
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    i had to cut 7 bottles to get these four, witha little v cut for the wiring later. once cut through they are so instable, so nothing may rest on them. but i get a very ambery lighted effect when lit up with candles, hint hint. yes, these will be the 4 inquisitor prosecutor lamps you dont want to see when they come to collect you in the middle of the night.
    DSCN1314.JPG DSCN1315.JPG DSCN1317.JPG DSCN1318.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 2 Jul 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    Hi guys. With the CRE8ODORE coming to an end, I can finally get down to doing som emore on the INQUISITION mod.
    who knows what these are going to be?
    DSCN1381.JPG DSCN1382.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 14 Jul 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,639
    Likes Received:
    764
    Fixed. :D
    Wet cut with a dremel wand and diamond disc? Or did you take the table saw to them? :worried:
     
    Cheapskate, 15 Jul 2019
    Dr. Coin likes this.
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,722
    Likes Received:
    212
    I can't see that pouring the contents of 7 bottles down the drain would make sense... my guess woulda been they were emptied/enjoyed a good while before they were required for this rig.
    What doesn't make sense is having to drink the contents of 7 bottles while repurposing them for the project/using anything bigger than a dremel...

    Just 'searched' for the liquid in question... maybe draining the contents might have been a wise move.
     
    Jeff Hine, 15 Jul 2019
  Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    775
    Likes Received:
    119
    I am wondering the same. I've seen a video of using a file to score a line and and a hot wire to cut the end off a cathode tube.
     
    Dr. Coin, 15 Jul 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    yeah cheap, you nailed it, was witha dremel while spraying water on it first then though we used a water pump for a steady flow, and uit worked better.

    :) i enjoyed them.

    i tried a hotwire on the PIRACY AND PROPHECY project but wasnt very satisfied with the results. i got better non jagged edges with the dremel, of course under a steady pouring tap.
     
    abbas-it, 21 Jul 2019
    Jeff Hine likes this.
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    more to come DSCN1384.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 21 Jul 2019
  abbas-it

    abbas-it

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    765
    Likes Received:
    107
    Hi everyone. Once again I would like to thank Thermaltake for the past and the present projects.
    Here I am in my living room once again surrounded by all this yummy RGB and water cooling stuff from them.
    The Inquisition mod is going to be a killer I hope,,,,,or lets say I know :) exactly my style of theme. Very organic agaiin because its very hostorical.
    Historical makem me hysterical when it gets to transforming all this modern state of the art hardware into lets say 1231 AD style dark age craziness.
    But I simply love doing that, so watch out for more. DSCN1459.JPG DSCN1462.JPG DSCN1464.JPG DSCN1465.JPG DSCN1466.JPG DSCN1467.JPG DSCN1468.JPG DSCN1469.JPG DSCN1470.JPG DSCN1471.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 21 Jul 2019
    TechnoMod87 likes this.
