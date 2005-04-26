  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Photos The 'post your desktop' thread

Discussion in 'General' started by RTT, 26 Apr 2005.

  1. RTT

    RTT #parp

    Well, the first (and only) post your desktop thread was getting a bit long in the tooth - over 100 pages, a few years old and far too many red x's.

    So here's a new one :)
     
    RTT, 26 Apr 2005
  2. penski

    penski BodMod

    [​IMG]

    Excuse the compression - had to use mspaint. I have GIMP installed but VPC has an eppie fit if I try and open it...

    *n
     
    penski, 26 Apr 2005
  3. Bogomip

    Bogomip ... Yo Momma

    This photo went way :)

    It was also very old, I may update it some time soon.

    12/12/06
     
    Last edited: 12 Dec 2006
    Bogomip, 26 Apr 2005
  4. jezmck

    jezmck Well-Known Member

    penski- how did you get your system tray icons so small?
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 8 Oct 2005
    jezmck, 26 Apr 2005
  5. keir

    keir S p i t F i r e

    [​IMG]
     
    keir, 26 Apr 2005
  6. Da_BaCoN

    Da_BaCoN Active Member

    hey, jazzle, do you have a link to that wallpaper?
     
    Da_BaCoN, 26 Apr 2005
  7. alastor

    alastor New Member

    Today's theme:
    [​IMG]

    Yesterday's:
    [​IMG]

    I get bored quickly...
     
    alastor, 26 Apr 2005
  8. Sc0rian

    Sc0rian Here comes the farmer

    haha rtt, nice one.

    That desktop thread was getting old as hats
     
    Sc0rian, 26 Apr 2005
  9. RotoSequence

    RotoSequence Lazy Lurker

    Say alastor, whats that blue Windows XP theme?
     
    RotoSequence, 26 Apr 2005
  10. alastor

    alastor New Member

    alastor, 26 Apr 2005
  11. Herbicide

    Herbicide Lurktacular

    Yeah, and the wallpaper, where's that from?

    - H.
     
    Herbicide, 26 Apr 2005
  12. RotoSequence

    RotoSequence Lazy Lurker

    Ta, Alastor :thumb:
     
    RotoSequence, 26 Apr 2005
  13. relix

    relix New Member

    [​IMG]
     
    relix, 26 Apr 2005
  14. Nath

    Nath Your appeal has already been filed.

    Nice calming feel my desktop... :)

    [​IMG]
     
    Nath, 26 Apr 2005
  15. Shepps

    Shepps Slacking off since 1986..

    [​IMG]

    :thumb:
     
    Shepps, 26 Apr 2005
  16. Kasrkin Guard

    Kasrkin Guard New Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Kasrkin Guard, 26 Apr 2005
  17. RTT

    RTT #parp

    link to wallpaper please shepps? PM or whatever ;)
     
    RTT, 26 Apr 2005
  18. Spiral Architect

    Spiral Architect Cooked on Phonics

    [​IMG]

    Bit bare on the shortcut side of things. Haven't got round to re-installing a load of programmes since the last format.
     
    Spiral Architect, 26 Apr 2005
  19. Dad

    Dad You talkin to me?

    Don't want to make it too big, but:

    [​IMG]
     
    Dad, 26 Apr 2005
  20. Shepps

    Shepps Slacking off since 1986..

    ta dah!
     
    Shepps, 26 Apr 2005
