If you suspect the power then your may want to perform a detailed audit. Check each drive's power consumption at each voltage level and compare the total to power supply. Unless the rest of your system is seriously taxing the power supply I doubt you have power issues as the typical drive is 4-6W. With 12 hard drives I'd expect the load to less than 100W. This assumes the power supply isn't faulty.



Wild shot in the dark, but I am wondering if it is an issue with the quantity and or the setup of arrays. You have multiple independent arrays, with the film array split across two hard drive controllers.



With your configuration, I'm guessing it wasn't planned out but added to and evolved with your needs. You mentioned being pressured into make a descension, but this might be the justification for planning out a revised storage plan. If you implement a software raid scheme, then you could combine your collection of disks into a single mirrored array despite mismatch sizes. Then use disk quotas if you wish to limit or ensure space of the different uses. For example, I use FreeNAS with 10TB in the array. I have a 1TB section off for Apple's Time machine, thus the Mac doesn't fill up my NAS with snapshots.



Aside question, the R5 has 8x 3.5" bays and 2x 5.25" bays, and 2x SSD locations, so I reckon that you have 11 3.5" drives to fit into 10 bays. How have you installed all the drives?

Click to expand...