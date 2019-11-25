Once upon a time in a home office far far away... *ahem* right. Enough silliness. Simple story (as alluded to in the "What's Ruining your life right now?" thread). I have a "server"; its simply a "spare" Windows 10 Pro box (i5, 8GB, random intel mobo, EVGA 600W Bronze PSU; all in a Fractal R5) used as a file store and backup location. Known working setup: 1x 120GB SSD - OS 2x 3TB HDDs - two-way mirror storage space [docs, music, pics] 2x 4TB HDDs - two-way mirror storage space [films] 2x 4TB HDDs - two-way mirror storage space [TV] 1x 2TB HDD - standard partion/volume [backups] - in an removable caddy in the 5.25" drive bay This uses all sata power cables. Additions: 2x 4TB HDDs - to be added to two-way mirror storage space [films] 2x 6TB HDDs - to create a two-way mirror storage space [backups] To add the above 4 drives, have had to add a 4port sata 6Gbs expansion card; and have used a 2x 3 port sata power extension cables. Am i right in thinking that I have overloaded in terms of power required? and if so what can i do to "fix"? Any help would be appreciated!