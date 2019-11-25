  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage The Story of the Server with too many hard drives...

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by MadGinga, 25 Nov 2019.

Page 1 of 2
  1. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,993
    Likes Received:
    135
    Once upon a time in a home office far far away...

    *ahem* right. Enough silliness.

    Simple story (as alluded to in the "What's Ruining your life right now?" thread).

    I have a "server"; its simply a "spare" Windows 10 Pro box (i5, 8GB, random intel mobo, EVGA 600W Bronze PSU; all in a Fractal R5) used as a file store and backup location.

    Known working setup:
    1x 120GB SSD - OS
    2x 3TB HDDs - two-way mirror storage space [docs, music, pics]
    2x 4TB HDDs - two-way mirror storage space [films]
    2x 4TB HDDs - two-way mirror storage space [TV]
    1x 2TB HDD - standard partion/volume [backups] - in an removable caddy in the 5.25" drive bay

    This uses all sata power cables.

    Additions:
    2x 4TB HDDs - to be added to two-way mirror storage space [films]
    2x 6TB HDDs - to create a two-way mirror storage space [backups]

    To add the above 4 drives, have had to add a 4port sata 6Gbs expansion card; and have used a 2x 3 port sata power extension cables.

    Am i right in thinking that I have overloaded in terms of power required? and if so what can i do to "fix"?

    Any help would be appreciated!
     
    MadGinga, 25 Nov 2019
    #1
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,061
    Likes Received:
    1,624
    IIRC - Check the expansion hard isn't trying to RAID the drives attached to it
     
    RedFlames, 25 Nov 2019
    #2
  3. Votick

    Votick My CPU's hot but my core runs cold.

    Joined:
    21 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,230
    Likes Received:
    76
    Dang that's alot of drives.
    Why all these individual raid groups? :/
     
    Votick, 25 Nov 2019
    #3
  4. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,993
    Likes Received:
    135
    Shouldnt be, as its a duplicate of one l already have and that plug-and-played without checking it... but will check!

    Yes, a lot of drives.
    docs, pics & music space came first
    added tv and films as separate spaces, because i felt like it? May conglomerate into one, if/when i can get it up and running...
    backups i want to keep separate (so hence additional space)
     
    MadGinga, 25 Nov 2019
    #4
  5. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,937
    Likes Received:
    242
    Is that a HOME server...???

    My (totally no practical experience) advice would be to have all the drives of the same make, series & size, for predictability... gonna be expensive to do, but...
    Do you have your Raids set to 0+1, with the mirrors off-site (not that I even know if that's possible)?
     
    Jeff Hine, 25 Nov 2019
    #5
  6. Shirty

    Shirty Time travelling rogue Super Moderator

    Joined:
    18 Apr 1982
    Posts:
    12,250
    Likes Received:
    1,484
    Stream stuff instead?
     
    Shirty, 25 Nov 2019
    #6
  7. Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    798
    Likes Received:
    124
    If you suspect the power then your may want to perform a detailed audit. Check each drive's power consumption at each voltage level and compare the total to power supply. Unless the rest of your system is seriously taxing the power supply I doubt you have power issues as the typical drive is 4-6W. With 12 hard drives I'd expect the load to less than 100W. This assumes the power supply isn't faulty.

    Wild shot in the dark, but I am wondering if it is an issue with the quantity and or the setup of arrays. You have multiple independent arrays, with the film array split across two hard drive controllers.

    With your configuration, I'm guessing it wasn't planned out but added to and evolved with your needs. You mentioned being pressured into make a descension, but this might be the justification for planning out a revised storage plan. If you implement a software raid scheme, then you could combine your collection of disks into a single mirrored array despite mismatch sizes. Then use disk quotas if you wish to limit or ensure space of the different uses. For example, I use FreeNAS with 10TB in the array. I have a 1TB section off for Apple's Time machine, thus the Mac doesn't fill up my NAS with snapshots.

    Aside question, the R5 has 8x 3.5" bays and 2x 5.25" bays, and 2x SSD locations, so I reckon that you have 11 3.5" drives to fit into 10 bays. How have you installed all the drives?
     
    Last edited: 25 Nov 2019
    Dr. Coin, 25 Nov 2019
    #7
  8. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2008
    Posts:
    3,012
    Likes Received:
    266
    I'd ditch the mirroring all together and go with simple backups for all the media drives.
     
    wolfticket, 25 Nov 2019
    #8
  9. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,993
    Likes Received:
    135
    Yes a home server, with a smidge of home office/business use.

    I do, i also want to access films/tv series that I have that are not available to stream and/or i havent been suckered into paying for a.n.other streaming service...

    Think i've solved things, and i think what i was witnessing was Windows having a heart attack due to the extra 20TB of disk space...
    TBH, it was mostly planned, but in increments. Having always separated stuff onto separate drives, i have just followed that path into mirrors/spans.

    Oh, fitting it into the R5 was easy. I just borrowed the lower/3-disk cage from my main rig thats also in an R5, and fitted it between the cages and the PSU :D

    Not sure I follow? backup where?
     
    MadGinga, 25 Nov 2019
    #9
  10. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2008
    Posts:
    3,012
    Likes Received:
    266
    Rather than running mirrored storage space on what is likely static data, remove the mirrored drives and run a simple external backup, either to the same drives or the larger 6TB ones. You'd lose redundancy/uptime in the event of a disk failure (but I'd question how important that is in a system like this), but you'd gain data security in the event of corruption and save space/power.
     
    wolfticket, 25 Nov 2019
    #10
  11. Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    798
    Likes Received:
    124
    So you are using the optional cage location and the primary cage location. Nice. My NAS is in an R5 as well and I'd looked into buying a second cage for expansion, but FD's parts store was out of stock with no expected restock date.
     
    Dr. Coin, 25 Nov 2019
    #11
  12. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,993
    Likes Received:
    135
    Ah k, sorry, being thick. I'll blame it on the back pain :sad:

    I've gone for mirrors, primarily because restoring the ripped dvd/bluray collection would be a right pain, and would take ages - so chose redundancy rather than external backups.

    Similarly, when i set it up, the documents include files, etc. that the wife needs access to for her business; as i leave early in the morning, the first i hear about any faults/issues I can ussually do diddly-squat about, so went for mirroring this time to ensure that she always has access to the files - this is somewhat mitigated by the business now utilising OneDrive, but 1x 3TB drive on its own ain't much use!

    I looked earlier in the week, and they had it in white (still do), but as i had the other R5 seemed silly not to..
     
    MadGinga, 25 Nov 2019
    #12
  13. Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    798
    Likes Received:
    124
    An offline backup copy will restore just as fast if not faster than a mirror. Plus there is reduced risk of data corruption in the backup. This is something I serious should do as well.

    Cage yes but no trays... Plus at this point if I update my system I'll swap out the 2 TB drives for something bigger rather than adding more drives.
     
    Dr. Coin, 25 Nov 2019
    #13
  14. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,993
    Likes Received:
    135
    Fair enough, problem of external backups is having somewhere to store the drives - i think SWMBO might baulk at another box... :worried:

    Lol, that could've been annoying if i had ordered one - assumed that the trays came as part of the cage! :lol:
     
    MadGinga, 26 Nov 2019
    #14
  15. Votick

    Votick My CPU's hot but my core runs cold.

    Joined:
    21 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,230
    Likes Received:
    76
    "I've gone for mirrors, primarily because restoring the ripped dvd/bluray collection would be a right pain, and would take ages - so chose redundancy rather than external backups."

    Oh gawd... RAID is not backup.... xD
    What would you do if you had ransomware? How would you recover - you'd be ripping those disc's again ;)
     
    Votick, 28 Nov 2019
    #15
  16. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,993
    Likes Received:
    135
    Jeez, did i say raid was backup? no. I did not.

    What would I do if i had <insert random failure/data related problem>? I dont have the funds, nor the space to create the "perfect" backup system.

    I'm so glad i posted this thread, and have had zero help on the problem, just 100% posts criticising my choice of using redundancy to protect my data. :wallbash:
     
    MadGinga, 28 Nov 2019
    #16
  17. Votick

    Votick My CPU's hot but my core runs cold.

    Joined:
    21 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,230
    Likes Received:
    76
    Yes you have, Everyone agreed to pool the storage as you've got multiple drives wasted. :rollingeyes:
     
    Votick, 3 Dec 2019
    #17
  18. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,395
    Likes Received:
    836
    A power issue would manifest itself as the machine sh__ing the bed when it boots - HDDs use ~4x the power to spin up as they do idling.
    If you can boot into the OS and see all the drives, the power supply is a red herring.

    There could be lots of reasons storage spaces isn't happy with the new drives/controller, IME it's a bit of a fickle beast. I'd suggest as others have, not bothering with mirroring the two pairs of new drives, and instead configuring them as individual volumes with copy pass to update one from the other scheduled periodically. A "restore" in the event of a failure would simply be selectall->copy->paste
     
    Mister_Tad, 5 Dec 2019
    #18
  19. GeorgeK

    GeorgeK Swinging the banhammer Super Moderator

    Joined:
    18 Sep 2010
    Posts:
    8,457
    Likes Received:
    428
    Am I right in thinking that some RAID controllers specifically spin up drives a few at a time on boot to try to negate some of that power surge?
     
    GeorgeK, 5 Dec 2019
    #19
  20. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,395
    Likes Received:
    836
    Aye - staggered spin-up. Generally "proper" RAID controllers will.

    A low-cost SATA add-in-card is unlikely to, though.
     
    Mister_Tad, 5 Dec 2019
    #20
Page 1 of 2

Share This Page