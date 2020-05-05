  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays This is driving me NUTZ...

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 5 May 2020 at 14:32.

  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    From where I'm sat, the situation is this:

    IPS panels are best suited for content creation professionals
    TN panels are best used at smaller sizes by bleeding edge 'pro' gamers
    VA panels are best suited for everyone else

    Forget the budgetary aspect of the acquisition of a monitor, for the moment; I'm referring to the technical side of the panel types in question.
    I see my PC use as an 'everyone else' case so a VA would be ideal for me... why do I feel that I'm wrong from input I've seen in respect of what nature of monitor I should be using?
     
    Jeff Hine, 5 May 2020 at 14:32
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm

    I'd think IPS is a generally considered best for most people now if you're not wanting the high refresh rate.

    They used to command more of a premium I think, I've been using IPS for years now and am definitely not a content creation professional, have considered a high hz monitor in the past but figured I'd rather have better colours all the time than better frames the same amount of time I'm using my PC for a fast paced game.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 5 May 2020 at 14:38
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    This is my viewpoint too. I think VA is more common best they seem to be cheaper for higher refresh rates and curved. IPSS curved is only super high end and the samne with refresh rate! Which is a shame as I'd kill for a curved, 32", 1440 IPS @ 60Hz around £400!!! Instead you're looking at a 34 or 36" @ 144Hz at £650-£800! (thats just off the top of my head, I don't have time to google right now)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 5 May 2020 at 15:06
