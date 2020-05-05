From where I'm sat, the situation is this: IPS panels are best suited for content creation professionals TN panels are best used at smaller sizes by bleeding edge 'pro' gamers VA panels are best suited for everyone else Forget the budgetary aspect of the acquisition of a monitor, for the moment; I'm referring to the technical side of the panel types in question. I see my PC use as an 'everyone else' case so a VA would be ideal for me... why do I feel that I'm wrong from input I've seen in respect of what nature of monitor I should be using?