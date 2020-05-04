What would you upgrade on the spec below, would just a new gpu suffice? Want to be able to stream on twitch games like overwatch and call of duty. Currently the machine is not powerful enough to stream. Samsung 850 EVO 500 GB 2.5 inch Solid State Drive ASUS STRIX B250F GAMING Intel Motherboard Corsair CP-9020091-UK RM650x 650 W 80 Plus Gold Certified Modular 135 Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3000C15 Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3000 MHz C15 XMP 2.0 RAM Intel Core i5-7500 3.40 GHz MSI Geforce GTX 1060 Armor OCV1 GEFORCE GTX1060 Internal Graphic Card Fractal Design Define R5 Acer XF240Hbmjdpr 24 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor I think there are 2 options apart from a completely new machine. 1, Buy a gpu maybe a rtx2070 Super or a rx5700 XT, would this be good enough for streaming or would i need to upgrade the cpu etc aswell? Is the 2070 Super better performance than the rx5700 XT? Or would the normal rx5700 be suffice as its alot cheaper? 2, new motherboard, cpu and ram with the above gpu. Would go for Ryzen setup then. Thanks