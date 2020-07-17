I've just bought a 32" smart TV for the bedroom and so far I'm really impressed with it so far, it pretty much has everything we want. My lad has helped pay for it as he likes to sit on the bed with me later in the night and watch things like task master. We have Bluetooth headphones so we're stoked that the TV has Bluetooth, unfortunately it only seems to connect to one headset at a time. It's essential we use headphones as the design of our house means we are joined to another house by our bedrooms and our neighbors turn in early. What are the options for splitting the Bluetooth and sharing the signal?