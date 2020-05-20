Hi Guys, I would like to introduce all of you to my new system. A system in a Fractal Design ERA ITX case with some Tweaks This build will be used until the Tweaked Meshify S2 is done. This has some delays unfortunately because of what is going on at the momemt but also gave a great change to challange my self with my first mini ITX build The build is running the following parts: AMD Ryzen 3600 Asus ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING 16GB G.Skill Trident Z F4-3200C16D MSI GTX1660 Super Gaming X Samsung 970 EVO PLUS 500GB Corsair Hydro H100i PRO RGB Fractal Design ERA ITX Carbon (With walnut top) Fractal Design Ion SFX-L 500W Fractal Design Prisma AL-12 PWM (2x) Fractal Design Prisma AL-14 PWM (2x) Fractal Design Flex VRC-25 I would like to a huge shout out to Fractal Design for there ongoing support! Even during these strange times. Then it was time to see what all exacly would be be possible inside the case. I had a rough plan what I would like to do with the build but this was before I got my hands on the case it self. I was qutie amazed that the SFX-L form factor PSU fitted realy nice and snug above the motherboard in its normal lay-out. But soon after that saw that it was realy easy to invert the motherboard in case with the stock motherboard tray and still have space for SFX-L PSU next to it. This gave the idea to go vertical with the GPU as well in the case. This ended up giving the following result The XFX HD7850 was the pefect mock-up GPU while figuring out where exactly I wanted to mount the gpu. Then it was time to change / improve the airlow in the case a bit. While removing the bottom panel of the case to do the inverted motherboard mod i found out the mesh top panel would fit perfectly in the blocked of area of the bottom panel. This was quite easy to do because in the molding of the bottom panel (Its made form plastic) there are perfect marking to follow when you are cutting it out. I used my acrylic scoring knife to follow these lines on the straight parts and drill in the corners to get the radius right. After the main cutting it only needed some small tweaks / cleanups with a file to make it fit perfectly. Then I used to epoxy to glue to mesh panel to bottom panel edge. This has given the following result Then it was time to add some small casefeet (made from some M6 nuts and bolts). When the bottom of the case was done (mostly) I went on to improve the top exhaust a bit. First I modified some 140mm fans to fit and have 120mm mounting holes. Because of the look that I was going for I needed to use the walnut top of the titaninum version. These normally block almost all airflow out of the op case unfortunately but needed to change The stock top dust filter has some realy strong magnets build in. I used 4 plastic spacer with a fan screw inside to space out the top panel +/- 8mm higher then default. The mesh has been removed later on during testing because this blocked quite some airflow. Then it was time to final mod on the case. Remove some of the bottom frame to allow 240mm AIO + fans to be mounted in the bottom of the case. The dremel made a quick job of this After quite some hours of cable management during final assembly I would like to share the end result with you all I'm happy to report the following thermals after doing stress testing as well: The 3600 hits 62c under full load (Aida64 Extreme benchmark) with all fans set to +/-600rpm (4,1Ghz all core @1,2 vcore) and the GTX1660 Super Gaming X - 67c under full load (Furmark) while the CPU stress test is also running. The room was a the start around 15c and after a hour +-/20 c. For now the system will be run like this until the Tweaked Meshify S2 is done. After that it might be time for a custom loop in it with dual 240mm rad with the use of a extra bottom panel on the top (with mesh of course ). Then some custom cable lengths might be needed to allow for space to get a pump en res in there somewhere without going fully custom on that.