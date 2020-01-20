  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU Upgrade CPU worth it.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by pilsner72, 13 Apr 2019.

  1. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Member

    Evening all,

    Worth upgrading from Ryzen R5 1600 to the R5 2600. I am mainly using it now for gaming and not much else at 1080p, and slowly importing my record collection using a Digitnow conversion turntable to my pc.
    Games playing at the moment are Metro Exodus and Battlefield V. The system seems ok at the moment but still using the stock cooler, although I do have a Coolermaster 212 evo in the loft without AM4 doings.
    The motherboard I am using at the moment is a MSI B350M mortar with updated BIOS and all fitted in a smaller Corsair spec blue 3 case.
    pilsner72, 13 Apr 2019
  2. TheMadDutchDude

    TheMadDutchDude The Flying Dutchman

    Nope. Wait for the next gen chips in a couple of months.
     
    TheMadDutchDude, 13 Apr 2019
  3. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Wot 'e sed.
     
    Vault-Tec, 13 Apr 2019
  4. Colonel Sanders

    Colonel Sanders Active Member

    I will agree waiting until Zen 2 or Ryzen 3000 comes out, I have read s lot of posts on SA claiming Ryzen 2000 CPUs are kind of in a fire sale right now. I would still consider holding out for Zen 2, but if your budget is limited and you absolutely need to upgrade right now then I believe you can find a good deal on a 2000 series CPU. I still would not recommend upgrading to Ryzen 2000 but you can waste invest your money however you want.
     
    Colonel Sanders, 14 Apr 2019
  5. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    I'd definitely wait a couple of weeks, AMD are meeting partners on the 23rd (iirc) about Zen2 and Navi.

    There are rumours something may happen on May 1st to coincide with AMD's 50th anniversary - a release? Probably just more clarity than anything.

    Interestingly though an AGESA version has been getting released by several manufacturers for Ryzen 'Matisse', it smells like something's gearing up.

    Don't get me wrong, the 2600 is a great chip but whether you'd see any difference between it and your 1600 for 1080p gaming, not sure you would TBH - it may be worth checking some benchies.
     
    adidan, 14 Apr 2019
  6. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    The 1 - 3 fps gain ain't worth it, better off waiting for next gen.
     
    Anfield, 14 Apr 2019
  7. spolsh

    spolsh Active Member

    techspot's just done a Ryzen 1700 to 2600X comparison, and the 2600X does come out on top for gaming on that, but not enough of a difference to shout about. Figure it'll be pretty similar with the 1600, so not really worth while as an upgrade.
     
    spolsh, 14 Apr 2019
  8. bawjaws

    bawjaws Well-Known Member

    Aye, although I'd imagine that even if the next gen Ryzens are considerably better than the current ones, the FPS difference will still be negligible, or at very best disproportionate to the upgrade cost. No harm in waiting and seeing, though, but it doesn't feel like a CPU upgrade will be the best use of cash.
     
    bawjaws, 14 Apr 2019
  9. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    With higher core loads in games now the ghz gap is starting to close somewhat. It'll probably matter at 1080p but anything above that will care far more about your GPU.

    It's quite funny how you need the most expensive CPUs to play games on cheaper GPUs. These people would be better off spending more on a GPU and monitor, then just using a cheap CPU. Mind you, haven't we been saying that for over a decade?
     
    Vault-Tec, 14 Apr 2019
  10. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Pretty much why my 3770 has managed ok - bumping up to 1440p and a 1080 helped more than a cpu.

    Mind you it is time now.
     
    adidan, 14 Apr 2019
  11. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    I benched The Division 2 at my display's native 1080p on my Vega 64. Ultra detail. Max FPS was 150 or so. Very impressive, but the mins were low 30s and even Freesync could not save it. Bumped up to 1440p using VSR and the max was around 70. Not as impressive , but mins were 46.

    That's probably something to do with my 2.4ghz 10 core CPU, but obviously it's the res I chose to game at. And the bonus? It looks ten times better to boot.

    That's the one major draw to being sat down at eye level with my 65" TV from 12ft away. 1080p now looks like butthole and less? Yeah, let's not go into that.

    Thankfully 1080p just about cuts it or I'd be shopping for a new one. It does run 4k, but only like 'day one' 4k so nothing is compatible with it like say my Xbox One X. I do have a BR player that may work with it, but nothing else likes it.
     
    Vault-Tec, 14 Apr 2019
  12. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Member

    pilsner72, 14 Apr 2019
  13. TheMadDutchDude

    TheMadDutchDude The Flying Dutchman

    Joined:
    TheMadDutchDude, 14 Apr 2019
  14. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Anfield, 14 Apr 2019
  15. TheMadDutchDude

    TheMadDutchDude The Flying Dutchman

    Joined:
    Didn’t know they had those there!

    My buddy actually picked one of those up for his new build a few months ago. The red trim is actually surprisingly nice.
     
    TheMadDutchDude, 14 Apr 2019
  16. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Member

    All nice options
     
    pilsner72, 15 Apr 2019
  17. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Member

    Joined:
    pilsner72, 15 Apr 2019
  18. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Member

    Joined:
    Finally got one, monitor that is
    https://www.pcworld.co.uk/gbuk/comp...ed-led-gaming-monitor-black-10187614-pdt.html

    Finally got one today, just finding my way around it.:):thumb:
     
    pilsner72, 20 Jan 2020 at 23:15
