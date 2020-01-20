Evening all, Worth upgrading from Ryzen R5 1600 to the R5 2600. I am mainly using it now for gaming and not much else at 1080p, and slowly importing my record collection using a Digitnow conversion turntable to my pc. Games playing at the moment are Metro Exodus and Battlefield V. The system seems ok at the moment but still using the stock cooler, although I do have a Coolermaster 212 evo in the loft without AM4 doings. The motherboard I am using at the moment is a MSI B350M mortar with updated BIOS and all fitted in a smaller Corsair spec blue 3 case.