I don't have this view. The chances of disks fail at the same time is miniscule. As long as you do multiple backups, the data is as safe as it is in a new drive.







So far, of the 3 direct replies, all suggested some form of paper weight (or weight for projectile). So I guess old HDD are totally useless.



Alternatively, if anyone is in the market for an old 1TB HDD, don't hesitate to contact me. Yours for price of postage.

Click to expand...