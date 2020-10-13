I have one of the first WD Black drives, the 1TB FALS. Used to be my games drive until recent price drop on SSD's. https://www.tomshardware.com/uk/reviews/hitachi-western-digital-terabyte,2017-3.html It's noisy and it runs hot, requires cooling. Performance is great for HDD but pointless to use for performance compared to SSD. What is it good for nowadays? How do you use your old HDD's? I just don't see any point for the faster disk drive....... I also have a WD Green 1TB. This works well as slow drive. It is silent and runs really cool. Without airflow runs below 40c. So I kept this plugged in and holds raw photos and videos, also used as one of many place to backup my important data.