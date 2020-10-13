  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage Uses for old "performance" HDD?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by wyx087, 13 Oct 2020 at 11:28.

  1. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    I have one of the first WD Black drives, the 1TB FALS. Used to be my games drive until recent price drop on SSD's.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/uk/reviews/hitachi-western-digital-terabyte,2017-3.html

    It's noisy and it runs hot, requires cooling. Performance is great for HDD but pointless to use for performance compared to SSD.

    What is it good for nowadays?
    How do you use your old HDD's?


    I just don't see any point for the faster disk drive.......
    I also have a WD Green 1TB. This works well as slow drive. It is silent and runs really cool. Without airflow runs below 40c. So I kept this plugged in and holds raw photos and videos, also used as one of many place to backup my important data.
     
    wyx087, 13 Oct 2020 at 11:28
  2. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees is not The Piper at The Gates of Dawn

    I've got a couple of very old 256GB Seagates. I use them to occupy otherwise underutilised space on a shelf.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 13 Oct 2020 at 11:35
  3. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Haha, yes, they are good as paper weight to prevent the shelf from floating away ;)

    I also have a 250GB Seagate. I upgrade one disk in my primary NAS 4TB to 8TB. The 4TB then went into backup NAS (HP Microserver) displacing a 2TB. The 2TB now functions as boot drive in the HP. The 250GB that came with HP is now a good paper weight.


    In today's world of SSD's and cloud storage. I honestly don't see any uses for those hot-running consumer HDD's. Cool and silent ones can be useful just as extra storage.
     
    wyx087, 13 Oct 2020 at 11:53
  4. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Its from 2008ish, so it basically can't be trusted with data, so door stop, paper weight, fancy decorative piece...
     
    Bloody_Pete, 13 Oct 2020 at 11:53
  5. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Or build a trebuchet and launch it towards your least liked neighbour......:grin: a decent use for it, but perhaps a bit dangerous, please don' take my advice.:blush:
     
    sandys, 13 Oct 2020 at 12:23
  6. Ice Tea

    Ice Tea Active Member

    I wouldn't mind a couple of those icepacks that you used to get on the WD Velociraptors , A nice chunk of metal unlike those flimsy plastic trays you get these days.
     
    Ice Tea, 13 Oct 2020 at 12:27
  7. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    I don't have this view. The chances of disks fail at the same time is miniscule. As long as you do multiple backups, the data is as safe as it is in a new drive.



    So far, of the 3 direct replies, all suggested some form of paper weight (or weight for projectile). So I guess old HDD are totally useless.

    Alternatively, if anyone is in the market for an old 1TB HDD, don't hesitate to contact me. Yours for price of postage.
     
    wyx087, 13 Oct 2020 at 12:59
  8. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    But its not worth the time to fill, If you have other back ups why do you need it? That it past its expiration date, just move it on!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 13 Oct 2020 at 13:25
  9. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    If you're keeping the drive you might as well use it as some more backup space. There nothing bad about having an extra backup, especially if it is air gapped and not regularly updated.

    Other than that I'd agree with selling/giving it away. Better than having it taking up space gathering dust and someone might find it genuinely useful *glances nervously at draw half full of old hard drives*...
     
    wolfticket, 13 Oct 2020 at 13:35
  10. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Personally I enjoy destroying them... Platters breaking is satisfying!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 13 Oct 2020 at 13:55
  11. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Joined:
    Yes. Time is a finite resource. Luckily you should be able to drag-drop and forget.


    Regarding air gap, I am thinking to utilise Windows' Offline feature in the disk manager. Looks like it allows one to take disconnect a drive at will without opening the case.
     
    wyx087, 13 Oct 2020 at 13:56
  12. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    A lot of my work is in failure mitigation, so these kinds of devices are abhorrant to me :p
     
    Bloody_Pete, 13 Oct 2020 at 14:00
  13. Ice Tea

    Ice Tea Active Member

    @wyx087

    If you don't find a use for it or give it away then Cex will give you a few quid for it if you have a local shop near you?
     
    Ice Tea, 15 Oct 2020 at 10:59
  14. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Somehow that didn't occur to me, thanks for reminding. £9 is sure better than a paperweight.

    https://uk.webuy.com/product-detail...tName=computing&title=wd-black-wd1001fals-1tb



    Interestingly, they pay more for slower 5400rpm drives. I guess people's thinking is similar to mine: fast + hot HDD are pointless nowadays with SSD's all the rage.
    https://uk.webuy.com/search?stext=seagate 250gb
     
    wyx087, 15 Oct 2020 at 11:24
