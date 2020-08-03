  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

VAT Payments - A Bloody Stupid System

Discussion in 'General' started by Gareth Halfacree, 3 Aug 2020 at 21:20.

  1. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree

    I'm registering for VAT, and I deeply resent paperwork. So, riddle me this...

    Let's say I have a supplier, and I buy goods from it. I process the goods in some way to increase their value, and sell the processed goods on to my client. The client then turns around and sells them to the general public. All three companies are VAT registered.

    I buy a widget from my supplier for £10. My supplier charges me £12, the £10 widget cost plus £2 VAT. At the end of the quarter, my supplier sends that £2 to HMRC.

    I sell the widget on to my client for £100. My client pays me £120, the £100 widget cost plus £20 VAT. At the end of the quarter, I send that £20 to HMRC.

    My client sells the widget on to an end-user for £200. The end-user pays £240, the £200 widget cost plus £40 VAT. At the end of the quarter, it sends that £40 to HMRC.

    That's three payments to HMRC; HMRC now has £62 in VAT payments.

    However, remember when I said everyone involved except the general-public end-user is VAT registered? That means we can claim the VAT payments we made back. So, I claim back the £2 I had to pay to the supplier; my client claims back the £20 it had to pay to me.

    That's three payments to HMRC, and two payments from HMRC; HMRC now has £40 in VAT payments.

    So... why, for the love of the deity of your choice, do we do that? Four of those are completely unnecessary payments.

    Let's envision a world where VAT transactions make sense: if you're VAT registered, and you're transacting with another VAT registered entity, the VAT is simply zero-rated. Let's go through that process again:

    I buy a widget from my supplier for £10. My supplier charges me £10, pays HMRC nothing.

    I sell the widget on to my client for £100. My client pays me £100, I pay HMRC nothing.

    My client sells the widget on to an end-user for £200. The end-user pays £240, the £200 widget cost plus £40 VAT. At the end of the quarter, it sends that £40 to HMRC.

    That's one single payment to HMRC, no payments from HMRC. Yet, somehow, as if by magic, HMRC still has the same £40 as with the way the system works currently. The only difference is, we saved four annoying and unnecessary bank transfers and a heck of a lot of paperwork and admin.

    Here endeth the rant.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 3 Aug 2020 at 21:20
  BA_13

    BA_13 Active Member

    Got to love the system, it's the same here in France. However if you order from another EU country and give your TVA number (French VAT) the tax isn't charged at all, this has saved us having thousands of Euros tied up with the tax office in the last couple of years. The advantage of the multiple payments is they have your money for anything up to 14 months here to do with as they please before they have to return it to you sans interest of course.
     
    BA_13, 3 Aug 2020 at 21:27
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Yeah, we have that too - though what happens in January I have no idea. (Also, you're supposed to pay the VAT locally, I believe - so if I buy some Business Wine from France, instead of paying the French government TVA I pay the UK government VAT.)
    Based on what I'm reading - I haven't had to do this yet, 'cos I literally started the ball rolling this morning for registration - here you basically have "input VAT" and "output VAT." In the example above, my input VAT is £2 and my output VAT is £20 - so rather than sending HMRC £20 and receiving £2 back, I just send HMRC £18 and call it even. Likewise, my client sends HMRC £20 - taking the £20 it gave me off as input VAT from the £40 it owes in output VAT.

    Which, okay, means that you're doing fewer transactions - three payments to HMRC still, but none from it this time - but is still more complex than just zero-rating it all bar the final sale to a non-VAT-registered entity.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 3 Aug 2020 at 21:33
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Tax doesn't have to be taxing... --HMRC Advert, way back when...

    Lol, hold our beverage --HMRC, in reality.
     
    RedFlames, 3 Aug 2020 at 21:35
  Xlog

    Xlog Active Member

    Wait, thats not the case in UK?
     
    Xlog, 3 Aug 2020 at 21:38
