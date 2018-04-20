Aha I have emergency stop buttons on both the X and Y axis as well as the main controller and the spindle control. I’ve used the X axis one a couple times, it’s in a really handy position as it’s right in front of me.



Internet is now off too, albeit for the reason that the connection dies (wireless, can’t wire up reliably in the shop) when the machine’s on, just switched it off to prevent any glitchy behaviour, no win update is a definite bonus too haha.



Yup got the full suite of metrics available, which is nice. CAD/CAM software is actually free, I use Fusion 360 which is free for hobbyist/small business use. Really great software actually, the CAM features are really quite advanced and make things so much easier.







Eh it’s so so. In terms of CNC, 8K is nothing, the show I went to last week had whole halls of machines costing £100k-900k and more. In terms of the hobbyist scene though, it’s on the upper end of the scale. You can get more for your money by making more yourself, but that’s the case with almost anything too. I was worried I’d take months to assemble it and never end up using it like a few folks I know.

