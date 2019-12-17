I recently got the 1Gb connection from VM and it's rock solid.



They have spent quite abit of money fixing issues in the area where I live and upgrading it to offer the 1Gb.



The network is Fibre from the Hub site to the "DN" Cab, then it will depend on where they are up to in the upgrade schedule as to whether the connection from the "DN" to the "A" cab is Coax or Fibre.



If the area you live in is 500Mb or 1Gb ready then it will be Fibre all the way to the "A" cab as they have been changing the AMPS out for Fibre AMPS instead of COAX AMPS.



Download speed wise, it will vary but it mainly depends on how many devices are downloading at the same time but mostly I get just over 1Gb.



Upload speed on the 350Mb/500Mb I got a solid 25Mb upload speed at all times and now on the 1Gb I get a solid 50Mb upload.



This is in a house with more than 5 modems in it and 3 V6 boxes and the street I live on has 2 cabinets in it, and nearly every house has VM and we have not had issues with our connections for years.



Latency was an issue till the last update when it was somewhat fixed, and typically ping in games to UK/Europe was anything from 5ms to 60ms.

