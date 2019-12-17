How are Virgin Media fibre these days? What's it like switching from FTTC to Virgin Media fibre? Any downtime or is it seemless like switching gas/electric suppliers? I had Virgin fibre back in 2010-2012, it was a horrible experience. The speed would drop half way through the evening unless I stop all downloads at something like 5pm. Customer service even had trouble understanding my query because I didn't have phone line and called from my mobile. Since 2014, I've been with Zen on Openreach FTTC. I've never had a single problem and enjoy using the FTTC modem with my own router. Though it's quite expensive....... Now, I understand Virgin Media router can be set to Modem mode. Fibre-only packages are more common so less problem with customer services. VM have also removed traffic management on their top tier products. I run home server and home automation, so uplink reliability is more important than headline download speed. Their 350Mbps product said to give 21Mbps upload speed, faster than my FTTC. But question is, is it reliable 20 Mbps all the time?