Networks Virgin Media

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by wuyanxu, 17 Dec 2019 at 14:44.

  wuyanxu

    wuyanxu still wants Homeworld 3

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,617
    Likes Received:
    236
    How are Virgin Media fibre these days?
    What's it like switching from FTTC to Virgin Media fibre? Any downtime or is it seemless like switching gas/electric suppliers?

    I had Virgin fibre back in 2010-2012, it was a horrible experience. The speed would drop half way through the evening unless I stop all downloads at something like 5pm. Customer service even had trouble understanding my query because I didn't have phone line and called from my mobile.

    Since 2014, I've been with Zen on Openreach FTTC. I've never had a single problem and enjoy using the FTTC modem with my own router. Though it's quite expensive.......

    Now, I understand Virgin Media router can be set to Modem mode. Fibre-only packages are more common so less problem with customer services. VM have also removed traffic management on their top tier products.

    I run home server and home automation, so uplink reliability is more important than headline download speed. Their 350Mbps product said to give 21Mbps upload speed, faster than my FTTC. But question is, is it reliable 20 Mbps all the time?
     
    wuyanxu, 17 Dec 2019 at 14:44
    #1
  B1GBUD

    B1GBUD ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Accidentally Funny

    Joined:
    29 May 2008
    Posts:
    3,339
    Likes Received:
    416
    I have the 350Mb vivid bundle and I get about 37Mb up and it's pretty damn solid. No complaints from me.
     
    B1GBUD, 17 Dec 2019 at 15:12
    #2
    wuyanxu likes this.
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    Same here...
     
    Jeff Hine, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:02
    #3
  Votick

    Votick My CPU's hot but my core runs cold.

    Joined:
    21 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,221
    Likes Received:
    73
    I'm on the Voom 500 plan but with Virgin Business which seems to net me some slightly prioritized traffic & higher SLA.
    It's been rock solid since going in and even kept running while others on the street seemed to have issues (its all the same cabling so presumably a routing issue).
    I also love that I actually net around 560Mbps down very handy for quick Steam updates.
     
    Last edited: 17 Dec 2019 at 17:10
    Votick, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:04
    #4
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    @B1GBUD - If you're on their top tier for Internet (with or w/o TV &/or landline) but they're selling that level w/ 500Mbps, now... I keep meaning to see if they'll upgrade me to 500, but keep forgetting.
     
    Jeff Hine, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:05
    #5
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    4 Dec 2007
    Posts:
    13,108
    Likes Received:
    2,213
    I love that my entire downstream bandwidth (65-62Mb/s ish via VDSL) is equal to your rounding error...
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:07
    #6
    B1GBUD and MLyons like this.
  edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,452
    Likes Received:
    351

    It still isn't. It's FTTC like every other xDSL barring a handful of legacy installs. Only difference is the last few hundred metres of copper is coax rather than twisted pair.
    Can still happen. VM use DOCSIS which means every household on the Coax loop shares that loop's bandwidth, so if everyone decides to go stream at the same time there's only so much bandwidth to go around. FTTC also has contention (the shared fibre uplink(s) in the cabinet), but it's easier to run a single extra uplink to the cabinet for everyone to share (or energise a dark fibre) than to split the Coax loop into two loops by digging up the street and installing a new cabinet.

    Big pain in the arse with VM is that utterly $#|!£ "Superhub 3" you're lumbered with. You cannot replace it with your own DOCSIS3 MODEM, and even in MODEM mode it's still affected by the Puma 6 chipset issue that injects random packet latency and jitter into the link. Firmware updates have papered over the most glaring DNS symptoms (multi-second delay for site loading), but it's still much worse than the link should be.
     
    edzieba, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:27
    #7
    wuyanxu likes this.
  MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,008
    Likes Received:
    1,121
    I wasn't aware of the issues with the VM hub but those issues explain a lot of what I could have sworn i could feel while gaming or browsing at times but put it down to the server. Maybe i should check the firmware. 2020 Is the year of the home upgrade. I'm on virgin media and am fine although not on fibre if that helps at all. Their support is naff but just complain on social media and it gets sorted pretty quick.
     
    MLyons, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:52
    #8
  B1GBUD

    B1GBUD ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Accidentally Funny

    Joined:
    29 May 2008
    Posts:
    3,339
    Likes Received:
    416
    Thanks @Jeff Hine I was looking at the bundles today and noticed that the 500 package is available, will give'em a call!
     
    B1GBUD, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:56
    #9
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    11,978
    Likes Received:
    1,587
    The stupidhub is the bane of my internet using life...
     
    RedFlames, 17 Dec 2019 at 17:56
    #10
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    Would that include the original Telewest installs...?

    I only use the VM Hub for RJ45 traffic, so...
     
    Jeff Hine, 17 Dec 2019 at 18:00
    #11
  edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,452
    Likes Received:
    351
    Sorry, I meant legacy DSL installs (where so few people are on a cabinet that is so far out of the way that the shared line back to the exchange is not fibre but still twisted pair).
     
    edzieba, 17 Dec 2019 at 18:35
    #12
  Broadwater06

    Broadwater06 Member

    Joined:
    10 Apr 2016
    Posts:
    257
    Likes Received:
    12
    I have 350 as well. Used to have fair amount of problems with connection sometimes for hours but it has been solid for a while now. They used to be infamous on traffic management and throttling, they scrapped it now however brexit may bring back the bad habits again.
     
    Broadwater06, 18 Dec 2019 at 01:34
    #13
  wuyanxu

    wuyanxu still wants Homeworld 3

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,617
    Likes Received:
    236
    Thank you all.

    Doesn't sound promising...... the quickest I see is M350 for my home address. If it says average upload 21 Mbps but some are reporting 30 Mbps, there must be people on 10 Mbps. Or even worse, upload speed and latency goes up and down depending on what neighbours are doing.

    Looks like I'll stick with my 50 Mbps Zen FTTC. :( It's expensive and slow by comparison, but it's been flawless for the last 5+ years, rock solid 12 Mbps upload speed whenever I looked at it.

    Thanks for the insightful information.

    :idea: Sounds like I need to scout out my neighbours during Christmas get-together and make sure most of them are not on VM
     
    wuyanxu, 18 Dec 2019 at 07:56
    #14
  Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,319
    Likes Received:
    437
    Most people can't be arsed to rename their wifi, so just walk around the neighbourhood with your phone out to see if Openreach or VM is more popular.
     
    Anfield, 18 Dec 2019 at 10:28
    #15
  damien c

    damien c Mad FPS Gamer

    Joined:
    31 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    2,770
    Likes Received:
    111
    I recently got the 1Gb connection from VM and it's rock solid.

    They have spent quite abit of money fixing issues in the area where I live and upgrading it to offer the 1Gb.

    The network is Fibre from the Hub site to the "DN" Cab, then it will depend on where they are up to in the upgrade schedule as to whether the connection from the "DN" to the "A" cab is Coax or Fibre.

    If the area you live in is 500Mb or 1Gb ready then it will be Fibre all the way to the "A" cab as they have been changing the AMPS out for Fibre AMPS instead of COAX AMPS.

    Download speed wise, it will vary but it mainly depends on how many devices are downloading at the same time but mostly I get just over 1Gb.

    Upload speed on the 350Mb/500Mb I got a solid 25Mb upload speed at all times and now on the 1Gb I get a solid 50Mb upload.

    This is in a house with more than 5 modems in it and 3 V6 boxes and the street I live on has 2 cabinets in it, and nearly every house has VM and we have not had issues with our connections for years.

    Latency was an issue till the last update when it was somewhat fixed, and typically ping in games to UK/Europe was anything from 5ms to 60ms.
     
    damien c, 18 Dec 2019 at 11:47
    #16
  wuyanxu

    wuyanxu still wants Homeworld 3

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,617
    Likes Received:
    236
    Hehe, good point.

    Thanks. It all sounds promising. So if their website doesn't say I can get 500 or 1G, then it will mean my cabinates hasn't been upgraded yet?
     
    wuyanxu, 18 Dec 2019 at 12:12
    #17

