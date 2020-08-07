Hello everyone. I have a virgin super Hub 3 and experiencing terrible wireless issues with phones and laptops. The connection is very intermittent drop out and disconnections constantly. I have called virgin several times about this issue and all they say is I've run tests on your superhub and everything is OK. I also get the following responses from there technical support saying as long as I get a solid connection through ethernet ports directly then it's OK. Also apparently wireless connection issues aren't covered by there service . I would like to put the hub in modem mode and use a 3rd party Wireless Router are there any good choices???. I have a budget of under £100 and would like a usb 3.0 port for storage on the network as I own a 4tb 3.0 external hard drive for backup files. You're help would be very much appreciated .