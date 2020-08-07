  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Virgin Router (upgrade options)?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by penryn 2 hertz, 7 Aug 2020 at 10:11.

  penryn 2 hertz

    penryn 2 hertz

    Joined:
    10 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    5,202
    Likes Received:
    208
    Hello everyone.

    I have a virgin super Hub 3 and experiencing terrible wireless issues with phones and laptops.

    The connection is very intermittent drop out and disconnections constantly.

    I have called virgin several times about this issue and all they say is I've run tests on your superhub and everything is OK.

    I also get the following responses from there technical support saying as long as I get a solid connection through ethernet ports directly then it's OK.

    Also apparently wireless connection issues aren't covered by there service .

    I would like to put the hub in modem mode and use a 3rd party Wireless Router are there any good choices???.

    I have a budget of under £100 and would like a usb 3.0 port for storage on the network as I own a 4tb 3.0 external hard drive for backup files.

    You're help would be very much appreciated .
     
    penryn 2 hertz, 7 Aug 2020 at 10:11
    #1
  modd1uk

    modd1uk

    Joined:
    4 Sep 2006
    Posts:
    3,410
    Likes Received:
    329
    Asus. Not had a single issue with mine and i've had it years.
     
    modd1uk, 7 Aug 2020 at 10:36
    #2

