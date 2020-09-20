Hi All, I live in the UK and I need a second number for my mobile for work (I don't want to hand out my personal number to clients). VOIP/Virtual number seems to be the way to go rather than buying a second phone on payg (I can barely keep track of one - two would be pushing it!). It must have an answerphone service so that I can keep calls to working hours. Can anyone recommend a good service? I looked at Google Voice but the recent update seems to have broken it. I also looked at Swytch but the reviews put me off? I'm very grateful for any help or recommendations you can all offer. Awoken