Other Virtual Number Recommendation

Discussion in 'General' started by Awoken, 20 Sep 2020 at 09:46.

  Awoken

    Awoken Gazing at the stars

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2004
    Posts:
    1,482
    Likes Received:
    14
    Hi All,
    I live in the UK and I need a second number for my mobile for work (I don't want to hand out my personal number to clients). VOIP/Virtual number seems to be the way to go rather than buying a second phone on payg (I can barely keep track of one - two would be pushing it!). It must have an answerphone service so that I can keep calls to working hours. Can anyone recommend a good service?

    I looked at Google Voice but the recent update seems to have broken it. I also looked at Swytch but the reviews put me off?

    I'm very grateful for any help or recommendations you can all offer.
    Awoken
     
    Awoken, 20 Sep 2020 at 09:46
    #1

