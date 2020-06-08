Evening folks. I'm working on a sensor display for my car, using an arduino. As far as I can tell, I need a voltage divider to make it all play ball. However! I'm not sure whether I have a code issue or a hardware issue at the moment, and since voltage dividers are new to me, I was hoping someone could give me a kick in the right direction. At present the layout is Arduino 5V - Capacitor - R1 - R2 - Sensor+ I have a connection to one of the analogue pins on the Arduino just after the capacitor. However, diddly squat happens on the arduino when the temp sensor is introduced to hot water. I've been referring to these projects; https://github.com/speeddragon/Arduino-CarSensorDashboard https://www.instructables.com/id/VDO-Oilpressure-sensor-for-Arduino/ Mostly the github project, though. How badly have I screwed up the voltage divider?