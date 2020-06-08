  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Voltage dividers

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by liratheal, 8 Jun 2020 at 15:06.

    Evening folks.

    I'm working on a sensor display for my car, using an arduino.

    As far as I can tell, I need a voltage divider to make it all play ball.

    However! I'm not sure whether I have a code issue or a hardware issue at the moment, and since voltage dividers are new to me, I was hoping someone could give me a kick in the right direction.

    At present the layout is

    Arduino 5V - Capacitor - R1 - R2 - Sensor+

    I have a connection to one of the analogue pins on the Arduino just after the capacitor.

    However, diddly squat happens on the arduino when the temp sensor is introduced to hot water.

    I've been referring to these projects;

    https://github.com/speeddragon/Arduino-CarSensorDashboard

    https://www.instructables.com/id/VDO-Oilpressure-sensor-for-Arduino/

    Mostly the github project, though.

    How badly have I screwed up the voltage divider?
     
    liratheal, 8 Jun 2020 at 15:06
    #1
    Do you have a photo of the layout and the code?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 8 Jun 2020 at 15:18
    #2
    The code is on this page;

    https://github.com/Nirach-N09/Arduino-CarSensorDashboard - I'd paste, but it's kind of long and there are other parts in the lib folder.

    Excuse the mess, since it's all up in the air at the moment I haven't been really giving it my all in terms of layout and planning;

    [​IMG]
     
    liratheal, 8 Jun 2020 at 15:27
    #3

