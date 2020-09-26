  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows Volume Control Media Overlay

Discussion in 'Software' started by Pookeyhead, 26 Sep 2020 at 09:25.

  1. Pookeyhead

    Pookeyhead It's big, and it's clever.

    Joined:
    30 Jan 2004
    Posts:
    10,846
    Likes Received:
    468
    I never used to have this, but now I do, and it is seriously annoying me. It covers up the top of the browser window, and prevents me from selecting tabs (when sized as I like it). I now have to move the mouse away from the browser and wait until if ***s off before I can select what tab I wish to activate.
    Screenshot 2020-09-26 09.19.15.jpg

    There are ways to disable it entirely, but I just want utterly useless media controls gone, and the little volume slider back as it was. Is there a way? Everything I've found removes the entire volume overlay.
     
    Pookeyhead, 26 Sep 2020 at 09:25
    #1
Tags:

Share This Page