So I bought this. What I need from it. The ability to hold 4 hard drives. Possibly RAID, possibly just on a SATA expansion card or something. To be reasonably quiet. To be very reliable. Right now it is running dual G4 and quite a bit of RAM, but obviously that is all coming out. The aim is to make it look somewhat stock from the outside (or at least reasonably clean and not butchered). This is a problem for a few reasons. Usually when doing this you need to modify the motherboard as when closed in numerous Apple cases (ATX layout) some caps or sockets hit the case and need to be relocated. I got around this with my G3 mod by carefully positioning the board. However, in this instance that is the least of my worries, as this ******* is some sort of bastardised BTX. Having spent the last few hours brain storming I have realised that many have simply failed and given up. Those who were successful went through lots of work, which involved laser cutting and etc. Screw that. There has to be an easier way. Obviously the first thing I needed was a donor, with reasonable specs for a NAS build. I got this for £50 from a local place. Good thing is all of my cash is going back to autistic kids, as it is also a charidee mate. Awesome. Now my initial thought was obviously ITX. Getting it to work in there would be like tossing a sausage down the underground, but that was too easy and came with limitations I had to consider. IE - one PCIE slot. I don't like that sort of limitation, and even though this thing will portray itself as a NAS it will be much more akin to a full blown server. So that is why I chose the Dell, as it has more slots etc. I did not consider the PSU. Again, that was an error on my part because I assumed the MDD (mirrored drive door) was similar to the QS and G4. IE, ATX of sorts and a standard PSU. It's not. Here is a pic comparing them. With my MDD being on the right hand end. Now that would explain why these are not desirable and thus very cheap. The others? pah, 30 mins of modding gets the board in. This one? yeah, not so easy. What I did clock was the PSU in the MDD. At the very top of the pic. Not my pic, don't know what the numbers are for. Any way, that was when I started sweating because I found this online and wanted to cry. https://www.mactrast.com/2012/07/my-powermac-g4-mod/ Dear god please no...... This one was the icing on the tearful cake. I closed it, stopped crying and then realised that the PSU in the SFF Dell looks awful small. So I googled for a pic of it. When comparing it to the drive in the G4? it's very similar. So I think I can use that. Problem is, when I calculated the wattage it wasn't enough (240w) so I popped back on the Bay and found this for £8.99 delivered. So I will be running two PSUs. Getting them to trigger shouldn't be too hard, but I can always just fit a latching switch to the HDD PSU so they start before I even start the rig. Now my aim is to make it look clean and as unmangled as is humanly possible. And for that you need a plan, so here it is. Obviously the inside will be tidy and as managed as possible, but a full skin out it won't be. Mostly because the rig has no window (and won't either) and will be a server. So just tidy and above all safe for 24/7 operation is a must, not great looks. Getting the board in there though? well that's a whole 'nother mess. However, I think I have had an idea that will work rather well. I will install Photoshop later today and start drawing up plans, but I think I may have one that should look very clean and leave the back of the rig looking nice.