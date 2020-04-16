  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other What hardware upgrades are you putting off (hoping for a refresh)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 16 Apr 2020 at 15:56.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,673
    Likes Received:
    109
    I could really use a new case (RX 480 overheating) and a new keyboard (mine is starting to have issues), but I'm delaying upgrading but because I'm hoping for a refresh.

    Fractal Meshify C refresh - I don't really want to buy a new case that is missing USB-C and I've read that the audio ports have issues.

    Ducky Mecha SF - I would really like to replace my RK61. I can't find anything reasonably priced that are as small with arrow keys. The Ducky One 2 SF looks to tick most of the boxes but I would like a metal backplate. The 2020 Ducky Year Of The Rat is also an option but pricing and availability could be challenging.
     
    silk186, 16 Apr 2020 at 15:56
    #1

