Short and sweet with this one - have found these leads in a box and have no idea what they're for: First one looks like it takes a Molex power feed to a fan and then maybe takes a PWM signal from the board to the same fan?? Why the different leads/voltages/whatever? Second one (ignore the screwdriver handle) maybe is a Molex passthrough doing similar to above but with less/different leads? Stumped. The four colours going from one to the other is the passthrough I suppose, but only using the 12(?)v plus white lead to a fan adapter and a single white (what?) lead to a header attachment is something I can't even fathom. I should start labelling these things when I get them.