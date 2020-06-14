  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Peripherals What on earth have I accumulated here?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ModSquid, 14 Jun 2020 at 14:35.

  1. ModSquid

    ModSquid Active Member

    Joined:
    16 Apr 2011
    Posts:
    630
    Likes Received:
    49
    Short and sweet with this one - have found these leads in a box and have no idea what they're for:

    lead1.jpg lead2.jpg

    First one looks like it takes a Molex power feed to a fan and then maybe takes a PWM signal from the board to the same fan?? Why the different leads/voltages/whatever?

    Second one (ignore the screwdriver handle) maybe is a Molex passthrough doing similar to above but with less/different leads? Stumped. The four colours going from one to the other is the passthrough I suppose, but only using the 12(?)v plus white lead to a fan adapter and a single white (what?) lead to a header attachment is something I can't even fathom.

    I should start labelling these things when I get them.
     
    ModSquid, 14 Jun 2020 at 14:35
    #1
  2. Xlog

    Xlog Active Member

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2006
    Posts:
    618
    Likes Received:
    50
    Its a fan adapter, basically you use it if you motherboard cant supply enough current for the fan (or pump), the 3 pin plug in both cases is for tacho, just in second case they assume that the motherboard is on the same ground as the fan supply and omit the ground wire.
     
    Xlog, 14 Jun 2020 at 15:59
    #2
Tags:

Share This Page