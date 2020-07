Well my first question wouldn't be so much what pump is suitable, rather how many radiators will you be using and what manufacturer are they...?



a) 690's in SLi are going to produce a sh*t load of heat to dissipate.

b) Some radiators are more flow restrictive than others (some CPU blocks and most certainly GPU blocks will further kill flow rate).

c) Dependant apon how restrictive your loop is will then dictate your choice of pump.

