Where's the Folding@Home push?

Discussion in 'bit-tech Folding Team' started by IamSoulRider, 12 Apr 2020 at 18:59.

    With all the recent news articles around folding@home, I am surprised bit-tech hasn't made more noise about their Folding team. Many other sites have and seen a massive rise in team scores this month.

    Custom PC & bit-tech team is ranked 12th overall, but are way down on credits in 18th place this month, and it's a busy folding month. I have switched my main machine over to folding for bit-tech, although there aren't a huge number of available work units, but how about a bit of a push on the website?

    I mean the recent article about folding@home hitting 1.5 ExaFlops didn't even carry any mention of the team when it suggested getting involved.
     
