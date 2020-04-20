Morning all (just). Title is pretty self-explanatory, really - have an old laptop that the kids were using for home schooling but it's dragging like a dog with no legs at the moment and I'm running out of ideas to speed it up (it doesn't actually have much installed at the moment other than AV scanners, but I'm not letting them run riot without those on there). Unless anyone has any suggestions regarding the same, I was wondering whether I could achieve a faster machine by using a lighter weight Linux distro in place of Windows. If so: what's a good one for the kids to learn to get to grips with (and myself, actually, since I have no experience of Linux whatsoever)? I did try running Mint from a CD but for some reason it wouldn't boot how do I protect Linux against malware etc. when going online? anything else I should know? Thanks in advance!