  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Linux Which distro for kids to learn with?

Discussion in 'Software' started by ModSquid, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:56.

  1. ModSquid

    ModSquid Active Member

    Joined:
    16 Apr 2011
    Posts:
    589
    Likes Received:
    38
    Morning all (just).

    Title is pretty self-explanatory, really - have an old laptop that the kids were using for home schooling but it's dragging like a dog with no legs at the moment and I'm running out of ideas to speed it up (it doesn't actually have much installed at the moment other than AV scanners, but I'm not letting them run riot without those on there). Unless anyone has any suggestions regarding the same, I was wondering whether I could achieve a faster machine by using a lighter weight Linux distro in place of Windows.

    If so:
    • what's a good one for the kids to learn to get to grips with (and myself, actually, since I have no experience of Linux whatsoever)? I did try running Mint from a CD but for some reason it wouldn't boot
    • how do I protect Linux against malware etc. when going online?
    • anything else I should know?
    Thanks in advance!
     
    ModSquid, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:56
    #1
Tags:

Share This Page