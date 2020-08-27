Hi guys, been looking at loptop and trying to decide what model to go for so far I have limited it down to the: https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/laptops/ideapad/300-series/IdeaPad-Gaming-3i-15%E2%80%9D/p/81Y4000FUK?clickid=RAjyqXVIGxyOUzQwUx0Mo3EHUkiQ8OyIb0GYX80&Program=3766&pid=121977&acid=ww:affiliate:74clty&cid=uk:affiliate:rk5fv4 £639 And the hp https://ao.com/product/133w8eaabu-hp-laptop-black-75691-251.aspx £600 Is it worth spending the extra £40 on the ti version of the card with the 120hrz? I think the most demanding game I play is war thunder but I might try the new cod fortnite thing.