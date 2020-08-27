  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Notebooks Which model to go for? (Low end gaming)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by cookie! nom nom, 27 Aug 2020 at 22:01.

    Hi guys, been looking at loptop and trying to decide what model to go for so far I have limited it down to the:

    https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/laptops/ideapad/300-series/IdeaPad-Gaming-3i-15%E2%80%9D/p/81Y4000FUK?clickid=RAjyqXVIGxyOUzQwUx0Mo3EHUkiQ8OyIb0GYX80&Program=3766&pid=121977&acid=ww:affiliate:74clty&cid=uk:affiliate:rk5fv4 £639

    And the hp
    https://ao.com/product/133w8eaabu-hp-laptop-black-75691-251.aspx
    £600

    Is it worth spending the extra £40 on the ti version of the card with the 120hrz? I think the most demanding game I play is war thunder but I might try the new cod fortnite thing.
     
