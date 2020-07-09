Hey you wonderful people, The Wifi I currently get from my SKY Q router isn't great and I have some patchy reception in some upstairs areas of the house (along with the garden). Currently the router is next to the front door, next to the BT master box. One option might be to get a wireless access point but I'm also looking at a ASRock G10: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0162LP...N=B0162LPDWA&linkCode=df0&smid=A2OGS226IUESAL Is the G10 much better than an AP, as I'm just looking for improved wifi signal elsewhere in the house? My current setup is: BT Master Box => SKY Q box (modem/router) Sky Q box => Switch Switch => Gaming PC Switch => NAS Switch => Workshop Switch => CCTV Camera 1 via POE Switch => CCTV Camera 2 via POE Switch => CCTV Camera 3 via POE My switch is one of these NETGEAR GS110TP (donated by a forum member) which is running my wired internet (and POE) requirements. Thoughts?