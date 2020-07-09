  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Wifi routers - ASRock G10 or AP or something else?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Goatee, 9 Jul 2020 at 13:42.

    Hey you wonderful people,

    The Wifi I currently get from my SKY Q router isn't great and I have some patchy reception in some upstairs areas of the house (along with the garden). Currently the router is next to the front door, next to the BT master box.

    One option might be to get a wireless access point but I'm also looking at a ASRock G10:

    https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0162LP...N=B0162LPDWA&linkCode=df0&smid=A2OGS226IUESAL

    Is the G10 much better than an AP, as I'm just looking for improved wifi signal elsewhere in the house? My current setup is:

    BT Master Box => SKY Q box (modem/router)
    Sky Q box => Switch

    Switch => Gaming PC
    Switch => NAS
    Switch => Workshop
    Switch => CCTV Camera 1 via POE
    Switch => CCTV Camera 2 via POE
    Switch => CCTV Camera 3 via POE

    My switch is one of these NETGEAR GS110TP (donated by a forum member) which is running my wired internet (and POE) requirements.

    Thoughts?
     
